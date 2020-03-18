Silver Health Institute Announces Alkaline Structured Silver Provides Major Health Benefits For Woman  

Dr. Gordon Pedersen In The Lab Dr. Pedersen's Essence Of Wellness Book for Woman

Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute suggest that Alkaline Structured Silver has specific benefits that helps improve the quality of woman's health.

This improves the quality of life and gives confidence to women who understand they have control of their lifestyle again."

SALT LAKE CITY , UTAH, USA, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute suggest that Alkaline Structured Silver has specific benefits that helps improve the quality of health for woman.Dr. Gordon Pedersen presents statistics that show women are the primary consumers, purchasers and educators of remarkable health care products.The majority of consumers of new and ongoing health care products are women. Women are the primary drivers of remarkable health productsWomen seem to have a sixth sense when it comes to discerning quality products that have remarkable benefits. They do more research, engage in education more often and at deeper levels, then share it with family, friends and themselves. When a single mom understands the benefits of products like silver , they help themselves, their kids and then by their excellent example of wellness they are an advertisement to others.The statistics from AARP show that women age 45 to 65 spend about 90 percent of all monies in America. Their greatest desire is to have their health and youth. They will spend whatever it takes to regain their beauty and wellness. Children get all wellness habits from the parents and in most families it falls on the mother to lead this lifestyle training.Women now have 11 silver products that will improve their lives. These delivery systems comprise a terrific tool box of wellness that give women the opportunity to deal with wellness, youth and be proactive as their own anti-aging doctors.Liquid silver can be swallowed, sprayed, aerosolized and used internally and on the surface of skin. It destroys bacteria viruses and yeast in about 2 minutes. Silver gel can be used on the surface and inside the body. It will stay in place longer to destroy bacteria viruses and yeast while helping the immune system function. This gel is beneficial for vaginal health as well.Lozenges can be used in the mouth for 25 minutes of germ free oral health. This is terrific for children.Women know that bacteria causes acne, vaginal itching, rashes and premature aging. And when silver removes these obstacles to wellness it functions as an anti-aging system. Yeast destroys the lives of women and their sex partners when there is a chronic vaginal yeast infection. silver gel can destroy the cause of the yeast infection by using silver gel intra-vaginally.Women get bladder infections more frequently than men and can benefit from swallowing liquid silver that will pool in the balladeer where it destroys the cause of the bladder infection.This improves the quality of life and gives confidence to women who understand they have control of their lifestyle again.Dr. Pedersen elaborates on the benefits for woman in his book Essence of Wellness, where Dr. Pedersen shares Natural and Safe Health and Beauty Secrets For Her. The book explains how to naturally regain your youth, your health and your beauty without toxic chemicals or expensive treatments.According to Dr. Pedersen “ This improves the quality of life and gives confidence to women who understand they have control of their lifestyle again.” Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world leading authorities on Silver. Dr. Pedersen holds four doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Master’s degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 1500 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in numerous international peer reviewed scientific journals including the Indian Practitioner where he conducted a study that destroyed the Malaria parasite using silver.This Silver Health Institute study provides primary research to answer questions frequently asked by today’s doctors as well as the general public.Based on the following studies, tests of silver technologies were performed at a pharmaceutical grade lab located in Salt Lake City that is FDA registered and third-party accredited to ISO 17025 standards (ACLASS). It is a GLP, GMP, and GTP facility.The primary goal of this study was to test structured silver’s ability to kill pathogens from each of the major categories of pathogenic bacteria along with one common yeast. A secondary goal was to test the efficacy of the 2011 structured silver technology with the leading silver aquasol technology of the previous decade. This comparative test only included experimentation on two bacterial strains.Dr. Pedersen is a Distinguished Speaker for Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) and has worked with several National and International governmental organizations on the topic of silver. He is also a regular keynote speaker at American Naturopathic conventions. He has volunteered and personally funded efforts to bring silver’s benefits into Africa’s poorest communities with dramatic results on malaria.For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to : http://thesilverhealthinstitute.org/

