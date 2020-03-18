5G/ Telecom Stock News - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: $IQST) Announces Record- $3.5M Revenue 39% Increase over 2019

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) continues with record-setting revenues, reporting $1,688,206 in February on a consolidated basis, an increase of 46% over February 2019.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #5G/ #Telecom #Stock News - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: $IQST) Reports Record-Setting $3.5M Consolidated Revenues Year-to-Date; An Increase of 39% over 2019(Investorideas.com Newswire )- 5G/ Telecom Stock News - iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) continues with record-setting revenues, reporting $1,688,206 in February on a consolidated basis, an increase of 46% over February 2019. Year-to-Date revenues surpass 2019’s $2.5M figure by 39%, totaling $3,546,058.“5G technology market expected to reach $667.9 Billion by 2026” according to a recent report by Allied Market Research. Internet of Things (IoT) demand is growing rapidly, spurring massive 5G technological development, requiring rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure.Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO commented: “Our core organic business has seen a 39% YoY revenue growth based on a combination of new client acquisitions and cross-selling our new European interconnections to our existing carrier network. We are thrilled to see our business plan unfolding with such stellar results. The ramp up of the interconnections agreement with our recently acquired QGlobal SMS, and later in the year with itsBchain’s blockchain payment platform, will further enhance our ability to cross-sell ‘in-house’ and expand across European and Latin American markets.”About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a Publicly Listed Company in US. iQSTEL is a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider offering a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, enterprise market, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries ( www.etelix.com www.itsBchain.com ) offers a “one-stop-shop” for international and domestic VoIP services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based payment and phone number mobility platforms to international and domestic Tier-1 carrier for VoIP, SMS, and Data.Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.iQSTEL Inc.IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.comSource: iQSTEL Inc.Paid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure : this news release featuring iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp About Investorideas.comSign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com



