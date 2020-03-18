Working, Disabled Veteran Calls For Financial Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Isolation

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

With a possible recession on the horizon and the spread of COVID-19 globally, businesses are struggling to cope financially.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme, a veteran-owned company, has been supplying veterans and non-veterans alike with alternative pain and anxiety treatments through quality CBD oil tinctures. With the growing COVID-19 pandemic and being forced to work from home, many disabled veterans are worried about their financial stability.According to a recent study conducted in the United States, before the novel coronavirus emerged in China, only 29% of Americans were deemed financially healthy. Over half of the population, a staggering 54% surveyed, were only financially coping and ultimately struggling with money and investing for their future. The remaining 17% were legitimately struggling -- that's 71% of the American population that are living paycheck to paycheck and finding it difficult to pay bills on time.The current COVID-19 crisis has been especially tough on small business owners like Justin Elenburg. His business, Patriot Supreme, and non-profit Hero Program is in jeopardy without financial help from the government or public and institutional lending. Although the US government has vouched for $50 billion in aid to small businesses , business owners are worried that number isn't certain and or high enough to alleviate the growing financial burden.With the economy grinding to a halt, earning a living has become even more uncertain, especially for veterans. Those who were stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan have reported struggling with mental health and paying their bills for years after service and perhaps indefinitely. Disabled veterans have an even more difficult time reintegrating into society and earning a living.Through sales of its CBD oil products, Patriot Supreme is not only helping veterans with their pain management but also helping veterans and their families through its Hero Program by supplying free products to veterans in need. Elenburg made a decision to help out fellow soldiers after serving in the US Airforce."When I retired from the Air Force in 2001, I decided that my lifelong quest was to give back to those who have served and their families. After donating to several grassroots organizations for years, I decided I wanted to contribute with my own business and that is where Patriot Supreme's Hero Program was born," he said.For more information on how you can financially help Patriot Supreme, visit the company's official website.###



