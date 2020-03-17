Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Raising Over $17,550 for The Children’s Hospital in February

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is well known in L.A. for not just being a leader in real estate with breakthrough practices but also for its founder and teams commitment to helping worthy causes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has set the bar high in Los Angeles when it comes to dedicating themselves to giving back to the community. Ever highly-charged and motivated 2020 has seen the office, inspired by founder Rudy Lira Kusuma challenge, to complete a mission to raise $100,000 for the Children's Hospital. This means that for every house Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty sold this year, the company will be donating a portion of its income to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. In exciting news, February 2020 was a huge success with over $17,500 raised for acclaimed hospital and it’s young patients.

“February is the ‘Month of Love’ so it is wonderful we were able to show our love for the work of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles by being able to donate such a large amount,” commented Rudy with a big smile. “At this pace we will go far beyond our target of raising $100,000 in 2020 for the hospital. Our whole team is energized knowing our sales don’t just help ourselves, our office, and our clients but also children in difficult circumstances, right here in our own community.”

Rudy continued, “Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles does great work in helping kids fight through and survive nasty life-threatening diseases like cancer, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, and many others. They also lead the way in helping kids come back from spinal cord injuries as well as early diagnosis of autism. Last year alone Children’s helped over 1,000,000 kids right here in Los Angeles. BUT Children’s relies on Sponsorships and Donations to provide their elite level care and keep families expenses to a minimum. So, client referrals this year actually help make sure this good work is completed. We’re hoping many will ask themselves ‘who do I know considering buying or selling a home’ and then refer them to my real estate sales team. Not only will they benefit from our award winning service, but we donate a substantial portion of our income on every home sale to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. A total win-win.”

Referring friends, neighbors, associates or family members considering making a move is simple with a quick call to 626-789-0159.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Los Angeles be sure to visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.



