Serene Innovations honors Women’s History Month by encouraging women to listen for signs of early hearing loss

Serene encouraging women to keep their dreams alive by listening for the signs of early hearing loss.

NORWALK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's History Month (celebrated in March) highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.Sadly, women often put themselves last when it comes to themselves, their goals, their dreams and their health – which includes their hearing.

Many women feel hearing assistance will cost thousands – forcing them to choose between themselves, their dreams, and the dreams and desires of their loved ones. ​Jamal Ayache, CEO of assistive sound and vision technology group Serene Innovations (​www.sereneinnovations.com​) ​wants to change that way of thinking by showing how effective hearing assistance technologies can cost less than $100.

With that, Jamal wants women (and men) to be aware of the early signs of hearing loss, which, according to Web MD, can result in depression and memory loss if left unaddressed.

Early signs of hearing loss include:

Early signs of hearing loss include:

1. Children's voices sound muffled or unclear. ​When aging takes a toll on your cochlea, the inner ear organ that helps you hear, the cells that detect high-pitched sounds are usually the first to fail.

2. You can't follow conversations in noisy places.​ Age-related changes in how the brain processes sound make it harder to ignore background noise.

3. You're exhausted after social events. ​When you can’t hear all the sounds of speech, your brain has to fill in the gaps to make sense of what others are saying.

4. You're watching people's lips instead of making eye contact.​ 5. Your ears feel clogged (but are not waxy)

5. Your ears feel clogged (but are not waxy)

6. The volume on your TV keeps creeping up.​ If others in your house complain that the TV is too loud, it’s time to get your hearing checked.



Serene Innovations currently offers affordable options such as our Portable SEREONIC TV Sound Box - amplifies sound without disturbing loved

ones. Carry it with you as you pursue your dreams.

Stay tuned for upcoming news regarding new Serene Innovations’ technologies. For more information, including our ​free product navigation guide​, simply visit https://www.sereneinnovations.com/​ ​or call, toll free ​1 (866) 376 9271​. Serene Innovations honors our great women of history – who knows, you might be next!



About Serene Innovations

Since 2002, Serene Innovations has designed and manufactured assistive technology in order to provide practical solutions to those with age-related, hearing, vision, and mobility challenges to make life easier for thousands of clients within the U.S. and across the world. Our products help you navigate everyday tasks. Items include TV Listening Systems, Cordless and Corded Amplified Phones, Telephone Amplifiers, Hearing Aid Maintenance and Home Notification Systems and many more. To learn more please visit https://www.sereneinnovations.com/​, or call, toll free ​1 (866) 376 9271. ​We can’t wait to open (or reopen) your world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.