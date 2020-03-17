Chair interview with Justin Mason-Home released for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020

Conference Chair shares his views on the HPAPI industry for the upcoming Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will return to London on 11th - 12th May for its 4th year running. The event will include high level experts from pharma organisations meeting to discuss HPAPI manufacturing. Featured topics for 2020 will include the increasing demand for potent drugs in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease treatment. Other issues to be discussed include, determining toxicology limits assessing hazards and implementing risk procedures.Prior to the event, SMi caught up with this year’s conference Chair, Justin Mason-Home from HPAPI Project Services Limited to examine his views and experience within the industry, his thoughts on oncological API production and more.As chair of the conference, can you tell us about a little bit about your background working in the HPAPI industry?“I am an organic synthetic chemist who started life finding new chemical synthesis pathways to nature identical molecules in the flavour and fragrance sector. After working as a chemist and then corporate environmental manager in the chemical industry, I was head-hunted into environmental consultancy. One of the big pharma companies presented with some people who had suffered health effects due to exposure to APIs at work. In directing the project, I became involved in working with the people guys who were later to become SafeBridge Consultants Inc. in San Francisco. A few years later, the time was right to set up a SafeBridge operation in Europe and I became Managing Director and a shareholder of SafeBridge Europe; a position I held until the end of 2016. I thoroughly enjoyed my years at SafeBridge, but decided to leave and subsequently form my own small company offering pragmatic and practical occupational H&S consulting advice to biopharma.”In your opinion, what is behind the increasing need for oncological API production?“Cancer is one of the most complex and poorly understood diseases. With global ageing populations and improved medical care, there are many more people having cancers diagnosed more effectively, receiving supportive treatment and living for longer periods with a good quality of life. Huge strides in the understanding of cancer is delivering a plethora of approaches for treating cancer, including improvements in radiotherapies, chemotherapies and, for example, the rise in immunotherapeutic approaches. Life is very valuable. Society is willing to pay for longer healthy lives and this is reflected in increased demand for cancer therapies.”The full interview, speaker line-up and more information on the conference and registration is available on the event brochure, visit: www.highlypotentapi.com/einPR5 --- END ---Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsMain conference: 11th-12th May 2020Post-conference workshop day: 13th May 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by: BSP PharmaceuticalsExhibitor: Dec GroupTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact Dylan Brohm on +44 (0) 20 7827 1024 or dbrohm@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



