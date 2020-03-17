Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Announces Integration with Merydyan for Total Tribal Gaming Solution

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Leading provider of tribal gaming screening solutions integrates with company offering paperless and mobile ready software solutions for tribal gaming industry.

We are thrilled to be able to announce our integration with Merydyan to the tribal gaming community. Our respective companies have powerful technologies that uniquely support our gaming clients...” — ESR Vice President of Strategic Growth Dawn Standerwick

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), a leading global provider of background checks and tribal gaming screening solutions, has announced an integration with Merydyan Technologies, a company providing paperless and mobile ready software solutions for the tribal gaming industry. Through this integration, the two companies will offer the delivery of Merydyan’s PRYME™ Ecosystem of Paperless Software Solutions.

ESR’s award-winning services help tribal gaming commissions and agencies to maintain compliance with screening obligations and the integrity of their licensees, vendors, and employees. ESR provides a suite of solutions tailored specifically for the tribal gaming industry which recognizes the sovereign nation status tribal governments hold and the exceptions from laws or parts of laws that ordinarily govern employment in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce our integration with Merydyan to the tribal gaming community. Our respective companies have powerful technologies that uniquely support our gaming clients and integrating them will enable our gaming clients to seamlessly leverage both solutions. The integration solves an array of challenges that are largely missing in the marketplace,” said Dawn Standerwick, Vice President of Strategic Growth at ESR. “Merydyan and ESR share many of the same bedrock values that translate to an overall solution that cannot be matched,” added Standerwick.

“As a tribal gaming client, we value the services that ESR and Merydyan provide to us and having them integrated will streamline our process and save time for our team,” stated Debbie Martinez, Director of Licensing for San Pasqual Tribal Gaming Commission.

Merydyan began in 2005 when president and CEO Dennis Sheldon identified various departments struggling with inferior workforce management systems while working as an IT Director at a Wisconsin tribal casino. As a result, he embarked on designing and developing a first of its kind, all-encompassing ecosystem of paperless software solutions for human resources, payroll, security, and surveillance in gaming.

"Merydyan is very excited for the opportunity to offer our clients an integration to ESR’s background screening solutions," said Sheldon. "ESR is a trusted and respected supplier of background reporting, and the integration of our PRYME Ecosystem of Paperless Software Solutions with ESR’s proprietary technology will enable the development of streamlined automations and processes that are not currently available elsewhere. This integration of the two platforms will be a game changer for clients of Merydyan and ESR alike."

The software solution Sheldon designed and developed – trademarked as PRYME™ Ecosystem of Paperless Software Solutions – reduces costs and provides a higher level of efficiencies for clients within the tribal government, casino, and gaming commission departments.

About Merydyan

Founded in 2013, Merydyan consistently demonstrates the scalability, implementation, and 24/7/365 support of the PRYME™ Ecosystem of Paperless Software Solutions and provides enterprise software and professional service solutions for human resources, payroll, security, surveillance audit, compliance, backgrounds, licensing, and business management. For more information, visit www.merydyan.com.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Founded in 1997, Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background screening firm that helps tribal gaming commissions and agencies to maintain the highest integrity of their licensees, vendors, and employees. In 2019, ESR was named one of the top pre-employment background screening providers in HRO Today Magazine’s Baker’s Dozen. For more information, visit www.esrcheck.com.



