Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Announces Prime Integration with iCIMS to Streamline Background Screening

ESR’s new integration simplifies process and improves productivity for organizations leveraging background screens.

ESR’s integration with iCIMS Prime Background Screen Connector will help our clients reduce the time it takes to find and hire best fit candidates while maintaining the quality of their screening...” — ESR Vice President of Strategic Growth Dawn Standerwick

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), a leading global background check firm, announced a next generation integration into iCIMS, the leading recruitment software provider, to allow clients to simplify and streamline their background screening experience.

ESR and iCIMS Prime Background Screen Connector integration uses the iCIMS Prime Connector framework, iCIMS’ next-generation integration product, to deliver a fully integrated background screening experience where ESR clients can create new orders, track their progress, and view the results all from within the iCIMS Platform.

Dedicated to helping clients compliantly achieve hiring goals, ESR looked to integrate with a partner who could enhance their customer experience and deliver results.

“ESR’s integration with iCIMS Prime Background Screen Connector will help our clients reduce the time it takes to find and hire best fit candidates while maintaining the quality of their screening to ensure a safe and profitable workplace,” said Dawn Standerwick, vice president of strategic growth, ESR.

Prime Connectors provide a unified end-to-end experience across multiple platforms and eliminates the need to toggle between systems — allowing users to configure, administer, and utilize third-party applications within the iCIMS Platform.

“We understand the pain users feel when valuable resources are spent manually operating disparate talent systems,” said Anders Farrugia, portfolio director, iCIMS. “Our Prime Connectors are built to simplify the use of third-party applications, like the ESR platform, and remove the burden of timely and costly implementations so users can focus on getting their job done.”

Other features of the integration include a simplified setup, a single global platform to streamline orders, pre-populated data to eliminate duplicate entries, real-time status updates to ensure transparency, and customer support.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage, and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. To learn more, visit www.icims.com.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background check provider that is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and undergoes annual SSAE 18 SOC 2® Type 2 audits. Founded in 1997, ESR was named a top screening firm for enterprise-sized organizations based on the 2019 HRO Today Magazine’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. ESR ranked third as an Overall Enterprise Leader and Enterprise Quality of Service Leader. To learn more, visit www.esrcheck.com.



