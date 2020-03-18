There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,167 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Tech Candidate Referrals with Dining Delivered

Help your family and friends land great paying jobs, make a difference, and enjoy food for good

Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Generate Proceeds to Feed LA and Reward Food for Good

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund nonprofits feeding LA. People who make candidate referrals help make a difference and enjoy food rewards

Help your family and friends land great jobs, make a difference, and enjoy food for good”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good in Santa Monica is helping fund nonprofits Feeding LA. The staffing agency is rewarding tech candidate referrals with Food for Good; $1,000 gift cards to have dining delivered home.

According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Candidate referrals allow us to generate proceeds for Good and help fund nonprofits feeding LA. And we're rewarding referrals with fun food delivery services (Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats)."

How to Earn Food for Good

1. Refer a family member or friend for a fulltime tech job to Recruiting for Good.
2. Once the person referred completes 90 days if employment, Recruiting for Good rewards referral.
3. A donation is made to a nonprofit feeding LA, and person who made referral earns $1,000 gift card toward food delivery services.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Check out our website for open tech positions in Southern California, we are also on the lookout for strong aerospace engineers with configuration management, fire control, and power supply experience. Help your friends land great jobs, make a difference, and enjoy food for good."


About

Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds to Feed LA. www.RecruitingforGood.com

