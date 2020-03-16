Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and San Francisco
March 16, 2020
Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and San Francisco
For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board has approved action on Sunday by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and actions on Monday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and San Francisco, decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 1-3/4 percent to 1/4 percent, effective immediately.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.