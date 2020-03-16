Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and San Francisco

The Federal Reserve Board has approved action on Sunday by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and actions on Monday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and San Francisco, decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 1-3/4 percent to 1/4 percent, effective immediately.

