Urban South Brewery Wins Multiple Awards at 2020 Beer Army Beer Wars

Leading Louisiana craft brewery named winner in commercial beer competition for the third year in a row

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban South Brewery , the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, was recently named the winner of two awards in the fourth annual Beer Army Beer Wars . The brewery won a gold medal in the American Lager category for its Paradise Park, and a silver medal in the Spice, Herb or Vegetable Beer category for its Lime Cucumber Gose. This is the third year in a row Urban South Brewery has received recognition in the Beer Wars.“We strive to carefully combine the heritage of beer making with the creativity of new brewing styles, resulting in world-class beer,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our Louisiana roots provide a mixture of cultural legacy and bold innovation that allows us to focus on pushing the boundaries of American beer. We’re honored to be recognized for the hard work of our entire team by the Beer Army Beer Wars.”Urban South Brewery was recognized with the following awards in the 2020 Beer Army Beer Wars due to the high average scores they received from the judges:- Gold medal in American Lager for Paradise Park: Paradise Park American Lager is an Urban South fan favorite brewed with pilsner malt and Huell Melon hops. This easy drinking lager was created to be an affordable, enjoyable lager for the everyday beer drinker. 4.5% ABV, 10 IBU.- Silver medal in Spice, Herb or Vegetable Beer for Lime Cucumber Gose: This sour gose is an unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer brewed with kosher salt. The addition of key lime and fresh cucumber juice makes for a refreshing, thirst-quenching sip. 4% ABV, 10 IBU.In 2020, the Beer Army Beer Wars Commercial Beer Competition received over 500 entries from 32 states and provinces across the United States and Canada. The competition is open to commercial breweries only and is a Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) sanctioned event. Qualified judging of all entries is the primary goal of the event, and all judging is performed by BJCP certified judges and beer industry leaders. All proceeds from entry fees in this year’s competition went to charity to help fund scholarships for students and to support veterans and first responders in recovery from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Self Destructive Actions.The full list of Beer Army Beer Wars winners can be found at https://beerwars.brewcomp.com/ ###About Urban South BreweryFounded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and - with a belief that beer is a family affair - the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx



