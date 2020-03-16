Haitian Org. Partners with DC Publisher to Create Bilingual Creole Picturebook Exploring Caretaking in the Animal World

Award-winning early childhood book promotes science learning and language development for children who speak Haitian Creole

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platypus Media is thrilled to announce that their award-winning children’s book is now available in a bilingual (English/Creole) edition, titled Cuddled and Carried / Karese'm epi pote'm Cuddled and Carried was originally released in June 2018 as a bilingual (English/Spanish) book. The title introduces readers to early science concepts while spreading feelings of warmth and attachment, two notions that are very important to Maryland resident and humanitarian Dr. Frank J. Nice.Twenty years ago, Dr. Nice helped start the Orphelinat Coeur d’ Jesus (Heart of Jesus Orphanage), a K-12 school in Haiti that today serves 550 students and houses around 50 orphans. He contacted Platypus Media about commissioning bilingual English/Creole editions of the book to be donated to the students of the school. According to Dr. Nice, “Our goal is to give one of these beautiful books to each of the children we serve so they have something of their own to treasure, and this book will certainly be a treasure to hold for the children.” Dr. Nice is working with two translators on the project, Pierre Alix Occide and Honoré Jean, who have also served as English teachers, translators, and interpreters for many medical missions in Haiti.Dr. Nice’s has also been helping build a medical clinic for the Heart of Jesus students as well as the students of another local school, Bon Pasteur (Good Shepherd). When construction was almost completed in 2016, Hurricane Matthew struck, leveling the structure. With help, Nice has begun making the children’s health clinic a reality yet again.These books will make a wonderful gift for the students of Heart of Jesus, as it helps nurture the same compassion for others that Dr. Nice always displays. Through gorgeous art and gentle text, this book also introduces young children to mammal families from all over the world. Cuddled and Carried is used in schools, daycares, literacy and after school programs, as well as with healthcare and parenting groups across the country.“I’m so glad to see this book getting recognition. I wanted to show children that, in many ways, animal caretaking is not so different from humans,” explains Michels, who is also the author of If My Mom Were A Platypus: Mammal Babies and Their Mothers and This Is How I Grow . “I want children to think about how the babies of each species matures and survives, and what their communities look like—whether pride, flock, or family. Showing children this type of attachment in the natural world fosters empathy, kindness, and compassion.”Dr. Frank J. Nice, RPh, DPA, CPHP, served in the U.S. Public Health Service for 30 years as a Commissioned Officer and pharmacist, during which time he worked as an Assistant Program Director for the National Institutes of Health Clinical Neurosciences Program. He is the author of several books including Non-prescription Drugs for the Breastfeeding Mother. In 2008, he was a founding member of Health and Education for Haiti, an organization that helps Haitians build churches and orphanages and allows students to get to know Haiti and the world a little better. It's Dr. Nice’s dream to help make Haiti the most beautiful country in the Caribbean.Dia L. Michels is an internationally published, award-winning science writer who is committed to promoting attachment parenting. She has authored or edited over a dozen books for both children and adults. She can be reached at Dia@PlatypusMedia.com.Mike Speiser’s beautiful images of mother and baby animals have appeared on the cover of National Geographic’s Wild Animal Baby magazine. His work can be seen at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, WI. He can be reached at Mike@PlatypusMedia.com.Platypus Media is an independent press that creates products with a broad appeal to diverse families who believe in the importance of close family relationships for the full and healthy development of children. We are committed to the promotion and protection of breastfeeding and donate a percentage of profits to groups that work in this field.Cuddled and Carried / Karese'm epi pote'm is now available for purchase through National Book Network and direct sales at PlatypusMedia.com. The accompanying free, downloadable Teacher’s Guide (in English only) is an excellent resource for educators as well as parents, and can also be found at PlatypusMedia.com. It includes additional content, vocabulary, and hands-on activities that help children develop cognitive skills and improve literacy.Cuddled and Carried / Karese'm epi pote'mPlatypus Media • March 2020Written by Dia L. Michels • Illustrated by Mike SpeiserBilingual English/Creole • Ages 0-4 • 6 x 8” • 32 pagesPaperback ($8.95) ISBN: 978-1-930775-82-4eBook ($7.99) ISBN: 978-1-930775-78-7Cuddled and Carried / Consentido y cargadoPlatypus Media • June 2018Bilingual English/SpanishAges 0-4 • 32 pagesAvailable in hardback, paperback and eBook formatsComes in two sizes: 8.5 x 11” and 6 x 8”



