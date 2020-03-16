AlertNest Delivers Local CDC COVID-19 Updates

AlertNest's new service provides the latest global, national, & local updates from the CDC, John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, & other trusted sources.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newest functionality in the AlertNest content ecosystem and map provides the latest global, national, and local updates from the United States Government's Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, and other trusted sources of this vital information. Rolling ticker updates add another layer of information, enabling AlertNest users to be equipped with reliable information to aid them in making decisions regarding the coronavirus as they conduct their lives.Contact: Emmie Sperandeo, Alertnest Inc., emmie@alertnest.comAlertNest, Inc., ( www.alertnest.com ) has added local CDC & John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center updates about COVID-19 as part of its market-leading content ecosystem. The reports also provide global and national statistics about the number of people with confirmed coronavirus infections, the number of fatalities, and the number of people who have recovered.The COVID-19 reports appear in a pop-up window within the AlertNest map, on desktop and laptop systems as well as on the Android & Apple device apps. Users can scroll throughout the map to find the latest local information about any place in the United States. A continuously updated ticker rolls at the top of the AlertNest map, providing an additional layer of trusted information about the latest COVID-19 developments.“Our team has acted quickly with these organizations to create this new service,” said AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta in making the announcement. “The COVID-19 virus outbreak has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and presents very serious issues to everyone in the United States. By delivering the latest data straight from the CDC, John Hopkins, and other trusted sources, we are able to keep our users well-informed and enable them to make rational decisions about what actions they should be taking in their lives and the lives of all of their loved ones.”The update's scrolling functionality allows users to learn about the latest reported cases wherever they live and wherever family members and friends may live. “The ticker updates come from several trusted sources and further allow AlertNest's users to stay highly informed during these very confusing and stressful times,” Wanta added.Current AlertNest users are urged to visit the website ( www.AlertNest.com ) for the latest data, or download the latest AlertNest update for their Android and Apple devices.AlertNest Inc. is a nationwide web and mobile app company focused on neighborhood and community safety, activities and events, and breaking news developments. It has a global team with US offices in Las Vegas, NV and Portland, OR. AlertNest Inc. began operations in May 2019 as a website service, and announced its mobile app in November 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.