Conference Chair for MilSatCom USA 2020 Has Released an Official Invitation Letter

MilSatComUSA 2020

SMi Reports: Mr Alula Berhane, CEO, ABB International Consulting, LLC, has invited military, government and industry experts within SATCOM to MilSatCom USA 2020

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 24th – 25th 2020, military, government and industry professionals will convene in Arlington, Virginia, to discuss the present and future of MILSATCOM at MilSatCom USA . Covering topics such as the emergence of the US Space Force, rapid acquisition, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration and more, this forum will be a crucial date for all those in the industry.This year, MilSatCom USA will be chaired by Mr Alula Berhane, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Air Force, with over 25 years of service. During his service, Mr Berhane gained in depth experiences in the areas of Military Satellite Communication (MILSATCOM), Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) and USAF Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs in over 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He is now the owner and CEO of ABB International Consulting, LLC.Ahead of the event, Mr Berhane has released an invitation letter to delegates.“The ever-faster changing nature of modern warfare requires a super-dynamic response to current and emerging threats…We as SATCOM professionals have a responsibility to stay at the top of our game and play our part to make sure our communication systems keep meeting our Warfighters’ needs,” Mr Berhane stated in his letter.To read the full invitation letter, visit www.milsatcom-usa.com/EINpr3 Mr Berhane will be joined by a number of experts within SATCOM:• Mr James Faist (SES), Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Advanced Capabilities, US DoD• Lieutenant General Tom Sharpy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, NATO Allied Command Transformation• Brigadier General Christopher Eubank, Commandant Signal School and 39th Chief of Signal, US Army• Brigadier General Jeth Rey, Director J6, USCENTCOM• Colonel Daniel Schmitt, Chief, Cyberspace Transformation Division, A6, Air Combat Command• Colonel Shane Taylor, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3T, US Army• Colonel (Ret’d) Nichoel E. Brooks, Nation Strategy and Operations Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP• Lieutenant Colonel Robbie Reed, C4 Branch Chief, J6, National Guard Bureau• Dr Thomas W. Cooley, ST, Chief Scientist, Space Vehicles, Air Force Research Laboratory• Dr GP Sandhoo, Head, Spacecraft Engineering, Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST), US Naval Research Laboratory• Ms. Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force• Mr Todd Harrison, Senior Fellow and Director of the Aerospace Security Project, Center for International and Security Studies• Mr Charlie Precourt, Vice President, Propulsion Systems, Northrup Grumman• Mr Mike Rupar, Branch Head Transmission Technology Branch, US Naval Research Laboratory• Senior Representative, Lockheed Martin• Commander Ludovic Esquivie, Chief of SATCOM Section/SATCOM Programme Officer, French Joint Space Command• Mr Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, Office of Deputy Chief Information Officer, SECAF• Ms. Kimberly Morris, Division Lead, SATCOM Operations Division, Naval Network Warfare CommandTo find out more about who will be speaking at MilSatCom USA 2020, download the event brochure from www.milsatcom-usa.com/EINpr3 MilSatCom USA 2020June 24th – 25th 2020Arlington, Virginia, USAGold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman CorporationSponsors and Exhibitors: ETL Systems, XTAR and SKY Perfect JSATAll active military personnel will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, to attend this event pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



