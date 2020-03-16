Radix to join the fight against Corona virus spread by enabling unlimited access to its VISO device management platform

We believe that the decision to enable unlimited access to VISO device management platform is our corporate and social responsibility to contribute to the fight against the Corona virus spread.” — Nadav Avni, Marketing Director at Radix

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions is joining the fight against the Corona virus spread by enabling unlimited access to its VISO device management platform.The platform supports all major OS (Android, Windows, Chrome and Apple) in one unified console.All new accounts will be complimentary for 3 months with full functionality.Existing accounts will receive a complimentary upgrade for 3 months.New and existing accounts will also enjoy complimentary access for 3 months to the company’s cloud-based classroom management solution which is OS and device-agnostic.In addition, the company is offering complimentary technical and onboarding support, and will also conduct bi-weekly complimentary training webinars with Q&A sessions for new and existing users.Nadav Avni, Marketing Director at Radix, said: “As a global leading device management provider, we are familiar with what it takes to manage a fleet of devices. Support and configuration require traveling, meeting people, calling in users and working face to face.At times like this, we need to watch our health and safety more than ever before.The key here is prevention!Our revolutionary cloud-based device management platform, known as VISO, allows users to limit direct interactions and do things remotely.We believe that the decision to enable unlimited access is our corporate and social responsibility to contribute to the fight against the Corona virus spread.”To open an account visit: visomdm.comFor more information visit: https://www.radix-int.com/radix-is-joining-the-fight-against-the-corona-virus-spread/

Michael Shoham, Radix CEO, announces that Radix joins the fight against Corona virus spread



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.