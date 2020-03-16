Worship Summit Live to Offer a Full Day of Church Production Education

Houses of Worship Will Learn How to Stream Their Services Worldwide

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more people are avoiding worship services during the COVID-19 outbreak , live streaming technologies allow worship services to be brought to worshipers directly. Worship Summit Live will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, to offer a full day of education to those engaged in technologies for houses of worship. The completely virtual summit will bring together church production experts who will lead instruction on the best communications and audiovisual tools for houses of worship to better connect with the communities they serve.“We hosted an amazing Worship Summit in January and now we have decided it’s time to reboot for 2.0,” says Worship Summit Live founder and organizer Paul Richards, Chief Streaming Officer for live streaming camera manufacturer PTZOptics. "We're truly blessed to have Dr. Barry Hill as our keynote speaker." Hill, a professor of audio engineering and an expert in musical ministry, is the author of “Mixing For God: A Volunteer's Guide to Church Sound.”Citing the recent outbreak of COVID-19, in addition to the aging population, Richards says he was motivated to create Worship Summit Live to enhance churches’ capabilities of staying in touch with those in their communities who can't attend worship services each week. " Technologies such as live streaming can make church possible for those who are bed-ridden or otherwise unable to attend church,” he added.After the release of his book, “Helping Your Church Live Stream,” Richards has continued to help churches with production technology. Richards has made free PDF copies of the book available on the Worship Summit Live web site.Virtual attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a trivia game, with the chance to win a PTZOptics live streaming camera.To learn more about Worship Summit Live, go to https://worshipsummit.live/ . To reserve your free or VIP tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worship-summit-live-20-tickets-99453413838?aff=erelexpmlt



