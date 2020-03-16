Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Market By Air Pollutants, By Components, By Type, By End-Use, By Regions | 2016-2027

Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Market Reports and Data

Outdoor Air Quality Sensor or OAQ Sensors are used to measure the quality of the air outside the area of any building premises.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummaryOutdoor Air Quality Sensor or OAQ Sensors are used to measure the quality of the air outside the area of any building premises, such as roads, open field, industrial open space, township, parkland, sanctuary, and any other vacant free space. Typical sources of outdoor air pollutant gases come from combustion engines, factories, garments, industrial emissions, and others. Industrial regions, commercial areas, smart cities, and other highly populous landscapes are often equipped with the outdoor air quality sensors to help control, set regulations, and use protections against the high level of heavily polluted unhealthy gases for the respiratory system.The outdoor air quality sensors measure the level of contamination of nitrogen oxides, carbon oxides, sulfur oxides, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOC), and other toxic air pollutants. High-quality OAQ sensors offered by the top players in the market are calibrated to detect the level of contamination of the hazardous gases that contribute to unhealthy outdoor air quality, specifically carbon oxides (COx) & nitrogen oxides (NOx) and efficiently manage smart air handling systems in smart cities, factories, commercial areas, and other places.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2736 Measurement of the contamination level of these gases in outdoor gases can report the concentrations pertaining to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) standard. Most of the sensors available in the market globally follow any standard Air Quality Index and provides the individual gases or overall rating, denoting the quality in the scale of healthy to hazardous conditions.The global outdoor air quality sensor market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing environmental degradation and concerns related to air pollution, especially in the highly populous regions and industrial areas. Growing smart city projects, continuous monitoring of the urban air quality, industrial region air pollution control regulatory enforcements, and massive growing concerns regarding air pollutions in the Asia Pacific developing regions are predominantly helping in spurring the adoption & usage of the outdoor air quality sensors.The market in North America is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market by 2027. However, due to the extreme demand for the outdoor air quality sensor and extensive rise in air pollutions and environmental degradation, the Asia Pacific region in this market is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the most valuable contributors in this region.In July 2018, Siemens AG invented a software solution that helps cities improve the air quality, providing with a projected air pollution data in real-time of up to five days in advance. City Air Management (CyAM) presented by Siemens AG at the World Cities Summit in Singapore 2018, comes equipped with a dashboard that displays information on the air quality detected by sensors across a city in real-time & also can predict values for the quality of the air of forthcoming three to five days. These air-quality projections are measured by the aid of algorithms with the help of artificial neural networks, taking into consideration the historical and current data on air quality, weather, and traffic patterns.European Region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, owing to the massive demand for the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor from end-use verticals. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.Companies considered and profiled in this market studyEmerson Electric Co., The 3M Company, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Spectris PLC, and Horiba, Ltd., among others.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2736 Segments covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market on the basis of air pollutants, components, type, end-use verticals, and region:Air Pollutants Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Nitrogen Oxides• Carbon Oxides• Sulfur Oxides• Particulate Matters• Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)• Other Toxic Air PollutantsComponents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Software• HardwareType Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Digital Feedback• Analogue DenotationEnd-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Government Authorities• Industrial Pollution Control Regulatory Bodies• Weather Forecast Agencies• Healthcare Agencies & Non-profit Public Health Organization• Research Institutes• Industrial Applications• Common Individuals• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• North Americao U.S• Europeo UKo France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao Brazil



