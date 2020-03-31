Biological Crop Protection (Biopesticide) Market By Type, By Application Type, By Source, By Crops And Forecast To 2027

Biological Crop Protection (Biopesticide) Market

Overall Biological Crop Protection business scenario presented through self-explanatory charts, tables, and graphics images add greater value to the study.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study includes an analysis of the Biological Crop Protection Market and its market trends to forecast the output for the coming years from 2020-2027. For the study, 2017 and 2018 are the historical years, and 2019 is the base year. This study will help give the reader an extensive evaluation of the market size, share, trends, and growth of this particular industry in the current and upcoming years.Biological crop protectionBiopesticides or biological pesticides include several types of pest management techniques through parasitic, predatory, or chemical relationships. The term has historically been associated with biological control and by inference the manipulation of living organisms.They are obtained from organisms, including plants, bacteria, and other microbes, fungi, nematodes, etc. These are crucial components of the integrated pest management (IPM) system and are substitutes for synthetic chemical plant protection products (PPPs).Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2817 Biopesticides can be classified into these classes1. Biochemical pesticides are naturally occurring substances that control pests by non-toxic mechanisms. Conventional pesticides, on the other hand, are generally synthetic materials that directly kill or inactivate the pest.2. Microbial pesticides consist of a microorganism as the active ingredient. Microbial pesticides can control different kinds of pests.3. Plant-Incorporated-Protectants are the substances that plants produce from genetic material that is added to the plant.Applications• Biopesticides play an important role in controlling downy mildew diseases. Studies estimate that 20% of the global fungicide sales are directed towards downy mildew disease.• The integration of bio-fungicides into grape production has significant benefits in terms of extending the life of other fungicides.• A major growth area for biopesticides is in the field of seed treatment and soil amendment. Fungicidal and bio-fungicidal seed treatments are used to control soil-borne fungal pathogens that cause seed rots, damping-off, root rot, etc.Advantages• Inherently less toxic• Biopesticides generally work on only the target pest and related organisms• Decomposes quickly, largely avoiding pollutionDisadvantages• High specificity, requires an exact identification of the pest/pathogen and the use of products to be used• Slow speed of action• Variable efficiency due to the influences of different biotic and abiotic factors• Evolutionary arms race• Lethal and nonlethal risks for non-target native pollinatorsBiological Crop Protection Market: DynamicsThe Global Biological Crop Protection Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027. South America is most likely to have the fastest growth in the forecast period, at a CAGR of 16.4%. The US is forecast to be the largest individual market over the forecast period (2017-2027).The growth in biological crop protection market is driven by the growing demand for organic food. Major factors involved are the rise in agricultural productivity and an increase in demand for chemical-free crop protection.North America holds the largest market share. APAC is expected to grow at an increasing pace during 2017-2020.To promote the use of biopesticides, developing countries have simplified the registration requirements. The following countries are also providing grants for production unit setups and R&D. This creates an opportunity for the development of the biopesticide market around the world.Another critical factor is startup companies involved in the R&D of biopesticides. Biological Crop Protection Industry: Competitive LandscapeIn the global market, companies are not only competing based on promotion and product quality but also strategic moves to hold larger market shares.Companies not only compete on product launches but also focus on strategic moves, M&A, partnerships to acquire larger market shares.The major players include:• Valent Biosciences Corporation• Koppert BV• Certis USA LLC• Bayer Cropscience AG• SygentaMergers and Acquisitions• Merger of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection, Dow AgroSciences• Merger of Bayer and Monsanto• Chemchina Purchases Sygenta• AGCO agrees on buying Precision Planting from The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto• Merger of Agland Co-op, New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Heritage Cooperative, West Mansfield, Ohio• DuPont signed an agreement to buy Granular, software and analytics toolsThe major acquisitions taking place between companies to develop biopesticides indicates that the focus on bio-based products is increasing rapidly.Biological Crop Protection Industry: SegmentationBy Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Bio-fungicide• Bio-insecticide• Bio-herbicideBy Application Type ( Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Dry Formulation• Wet FormulationBy Region ( Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Europe• North America• APAC• ROWBiological Crop Protection Industry: Market Participants• ASF SE• Bayer Crop Science AG• The Dow Chemical• Novozymes• Syngenta• FMC Corporation• DuPont• Monsanto• Marrone Bio Innovations• Valent BioSciences 