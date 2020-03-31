Plant Protein Market To Reach USD 35.1 Billion By 2026

Plant Protein Market Reports and Data

Plant Protein Market Size – USD 22.9 billion in 2018, Plant Protein Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Plant protein market was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Plant-based protein products developed from plant sources such as soy, wheat, and pea. Plant-based proteins used in drinks, dairy alternatives, nutrition supplements, protein bars, meat alternatives, processed meat, bakery, food poultry & seafood, and sports nutrition. These products are to improve their nutritional and functional properties, such as texturing, stabilizing, emulsifying, solubility, and binding. Consumers are focused on a better knowledge of the origin of their food and avoid products believed unnatural or unhealthy. These “clean” eating trends, driven primarily by millennials, favor foods that are healthy, ethically and naturally sourced, and less processed. Increased plant-based protein product consumption is a direct consequence of this shift.In addition to an upsurge in sales, there has also been a massive influx of investment into the plant-based food business in the past five years. In total, USD 17 billion has invested in the plant-based food industry, including USD 13 billion in the past two years. The major Investors include visionary tech tycoons, VCs, accelerators, and global food conglomerates companies like Nestle, General Mills, and Danone. Several frontrunners in the conventional meat industry have also begun to invest in, acquire, and build new plant-based meat products in-house, all while rebranding themselves as protein companies that aim to provide the most options to consumers.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2368 Further key findings from the report suggest• Today, most of the people shaken by Type 2 diabetes, and it is one of the growing health problems over the world. It becomes a matter for teenagers and children. Healthy nutrition practices may play a role in managing and helping type-2 diabetes. Here, plant protein is the high biological, high quality, and value protein, which is an excellent choice for the people who have diabetics. Plant protein helps to control the blood glucose levels and also provides additional benefits for weight management which are a concern for people with type-2 diabetes• The supply of whey is mainly propelled by cheese production, which accounts for nearly 95% of the world’s liquid whey and projected to grow by approx. 2% annually. The leftover 5% of whey production stems from casein production, which is somewhat stagnant. Need for whey ingredients, however, has been growing much faster, at approx. 4-5%, on average, around all whey and lactose ingredients, while the most dynamic components have increased by approximately 10% annually. Both nutritional markets, such as sports nutrition, infant nutrition, and clinical/medical nutrition and commodity markets such as food and animal feed, are taking this development.• Key participants include Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods, among others. Current food and beverage companies are shifting to protect and improve their positions in the market, both through internally driven product development and invention and inorganic development through the procurement of the new disruptor brands and products.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2368 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Plant protein market on the basis of type, source, form, distribution channel, application, and region:Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)• Protein Isolateso Wheat Protein Isolateso Soy Protein Isolateso Pea Protein Isolateso Others• Protein Concentrateso Wheat Protein Concentrateso Soy Protein Concentrateso Pea Protein Concentrateso Others• Textured Proteinso Textured Wheat Proteino Textured Soy Proteino Others• OthersSource (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)• Wheat Protein• Soy Protein• Pea Protein• Others (Canola Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein, among others)Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)• Powder• Tablets• Bars• OthersDistribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)• Online• Specialty Stores• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets• Departmental Stores• OthersApplication (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)• Foodo Meat alternativeso Processed meat, poultry, and seafoodo Bakery productso Convenience foodo Nutritional supplementso Other processed food• Dairy & Other Beverageso Protein beverageso Dairy alternatives• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plant-protein-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.



