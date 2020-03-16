Bayshore Networks Names Oregon Systems Distributor for its Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions in Middle East
Oregon Systems expands solutions to include Bayshore's real time ICS and OT protection, enforcement, and policy
“Oregon Systems is a leading Operational Technology (OT) focused cybersecurity solutions provider and regional value-added distributor, partnering with leading industry vendors. We have now expanded our offering portfolio by a signing regional master distribution agreement with Bayshore Networks,” said Dr. Manu Nair, General Manager at Oregon Systems. “Oregon Systems’ partnership with Bayshore Networks is the result of regional market demand. Industrial and critical infrastructures are seeking solutions like Bayshore’s to address defense in depth and OT cyber risks that come with increased connectivity in plants and factories. We have an established regional channel partners network, including system integrators and value-added resellers who will find that Bayshore Network’s solutions help their customers more easily secure production plants and factories against malware and other intrusions that can affect safety and availability.”
Bayshore Networks’ patented and award-winning industrial cybersecurity policy engine and ruggedized hardware platforms deliver ICS protection specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. SCADAfuse, SCADAwall, and OTaccess were built to address top digital and physical security risks which can compromise the operations and profitability of OT environments. Use cases are:
• SCADAfuse has built-in policies which can be enforced to protect PLCs and other industrial assets from unauthorized access or activities, whether in the plant or out in remote field sites.
• SCADAwall has specialized communications and a built-in public-private key structure to assure that plant data can be safely and securely transferred for corporate business analytics, data mirroring, and support of synchronizing application data on the corporate side.
• OTaccess allows plant personnel to simplify, manage and control their own remote access for employees or trusted third parties from outside the organization directly to plant assets. Whether deployed through cloud services or on-premises, IT resources are not needed, and this solution works even if a VPN is in use.
“Production operations and critical infrastructure have become economic and political targets. Asset owners are seeking Bayshore Networks solutions because our enforcement technology is faster and more protective than human response can provide,” said Kevin Senator, CEO of Bayshore Networks. “Our solutions help customers from becoming victims even if they’ve been targeted by fast-moving malware. We are excited to work with Oregon Systems as our regional master distributor to more easily get our solutions into the hands of their regional channel partner network of system integrators, VARs and other resellers in the region.”
About Oregon Systems
Oregon Systems is an ISO 9001 certified, IT&OT solutions provider with a breadth of knowledge and expertise in OT/IT Convergence and Cybersecurity Solutions and related services. Oregon Systems with its effective and qualified channel partners network across the region, aims to serve organization with Critical Infrastructure with its’ offerings of end-to-end OT/IT Cybersecurity solutions and related services mainly to Oil and Gas, Power & Water, Energy, Government and other utilities companies. With its international headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain and regional offices in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.oregon-systems.com.
About Bayshore Networks
Bayshore Networks was founded in 2012 and is a leading provider of patented and award-winning industrial cybersecurity protection specifically designed for OT environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. The company created SCADAfuse, SCADAwall and OTaccess to address the digital and physical security risks which can compromise the safety and availability of OT environments through securely protecting ICS systems, SCADA, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore Networks is backed by ForgePoint Capital, Benhamou Global Ventures and Bayshore technology is in use by many world-leading industrial automation operators such as, but not limited to, GE, Kimberly Clark, AT&T, and water districts and wastewater treatment sites across multiple countries. For more information, email or visit us at contact@bayshorenetworks.com or visit us at www.bayshorenetworks.com.
