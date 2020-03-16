Neil Cavuto is the First of 52 Journalists to Be Honored as “2020 Business News Visionaries”

Neil Cavuto, 2020 Business News Visionary Dean Rotbart, chair, Business News Visionary Awards New Journalists Honored Each Week

The award recognizes individuals whose foresight and efforts have transformed the journalism profession.

I think the one thing you learn from people who stand out in this industry, in any industry, is the key to their longevity is their work ethic.” — Neil Cavuto

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neil Cavuto , a cornerstone contributor to the success of FOX News and FOX Business Network, is the first of 52 exemplary journalists to be designated a “2020 Business News Visionary.”In conferring this special recognition on Cavuto, Business News Visionary Awards (BNVA) chair and editor-in-chief, Dean Rotbart, noted, “Neil recognized the potential to make broadcast business journalism understandable to every type of viewer, not just professionals.”Rotbart, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including top business news organization editors, reporters, and past award recipients – is responsible for the selection of the 2020 BNVA recipients.[Listen to an exclusive audio oral history with Neil Cavuto at http://traffic.libsyn.com/newsluminaries/031220_NEIL_CAVUTO_ORAL_HISTORY.mp3 Cavuto was an original employee at three startup networks, CNBC, FOX News, and FOX Business Network, and was integral to the success of each of them. As senior vice president and managing editor of business news at both FOX channels, Cavuto leads a team of talented correspondents, anchors, and producers who consistently win in the ratings and earn plaudits for the quality of their content.Rotbart also noted that Cavuto, who has faced multiple, severe health challenges, is a role model of personal and professional perseverance, hosting 17-plus hours of live television each week.In his oral history, Cavuto tells Rotbart, that the secret to his career success is that he has never stopped hustling.“I think the one thing you learn from people who stand out in this industry, in any industry, is the key to their longevity is their work ethic,” Cavuto says.[Read a profile of Neil Cavuto at https://newsluminaries.wpcomstaging.com/podcast/neil-cavuto/ The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of The Business News Luminary Awards, which in 2000 honored the 100 top business and financial news journalists of the 20th century.“The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled,” notes Terri Thompson, who introduces each journalist’s oral history.“It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow,” she says. Thompson, herself a 2020 BNVA honoree, is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist and former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, was the founder of “TJFR Business News Reporter,” an influential trade newsletter and magazine that provided a behind-the-scenes look at business and financial journalists and their news organizations.Cavuto’s breakout role in broadcast business journalism came as New York bureau chief for “The Nightly Business Report,” which aired on public television stations. Subsequently, he was a founding anchor on CNBC (1989), FOX News Channel (1996), and FOX Business Network (2007).The Business News Visionary and News Luminary Awards are made possible, in part, by the generous support of Monday Morning Radio, a weekly podcast produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy and its founders, Roy H. and Pennie Williams; Robert L. Dilenschneider and Joan Avagliano of The Dilenschneider Group, providing an unsurpassed level of communications counsel to global clients; eReleases, delivering personal service and exceptional value to every customer; Time in a Bottle Photography and its founder, Avital Rotbart, specializing in world-class portrait photography; and All Kids Bike, a nonprofit movement to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten.For additional details, visit http://NewsLuminaries.com or follow us on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/BnlaBnva ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/NewsLuminaries/ ), and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/NewsLuminaries/ ).



