Issued by YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY

CoVid-19 Wrecks Havoc on Economy Worldwide. Learn How You Can Manage This Financial Crisis

Breaking News for Local Homeowners in Greater Los Angeles Area. Guaranteed Cash Offers On Your Home amidst the Corona Virus.

Guaranteed Cash Offers On Your Home during this CoVid-19 Corona Virus in Greater Los Angeles Area. Sold as-is with No Hassle. No Open House.”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES , March 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As if worrying about how to protect yourselves from getting the CoVid-19, the financial markets have shifted from the thriving Bull Market to the crashing Bear Market. If you’re in a position to buy stocks when they’re on sale, then that’s a fantastic situation for you. If you’re trying to figure out how to pay your bills and your mortgage, things might not be so favorable for you.

Here at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we specialize in helping homeowners get out of financial debt and alleviate the stress of making ends meet. We understand the dire situation you’re facing and can offer a solution that will free you from your current financial burden.

Under the leadership of our forward-thinking CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, he saw the need to provide expertise in helping homeowners get out of distress back in 2008. Through the innovative Guaranteed Sale Program, we have a solution for ANY situation. We stand behind our motto, “Your Home Sold Guaranteed, or We’ll Buy It.”

With the uncertainty of the economy, waiting may not be the best answer to your particular situation. If you are facing imminent foreclosure or short sale and you want to recover your investment and be able to pay back your mortgage loan and maintain a clean credit history, please do not hesitate to contact us. We can help you!

Susan Chace

YHSGR Distress Property Market Expert

schace@teamnuvision.net

949-257-2015

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Distress Property RBID CoVid-19 Real Estate Unit

Telephone: 626-789-0159

Call us for a Guaranteed Cash Offers On Your Home -

Rudy Lira Kusuma

Real Estate Broker License 01820322

Call 626-789-0159

Rudy Lira Kusuma
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Distress Property RBID
+1 626-789-0159
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Rudy Lira Kusuma
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Distress Property RBID
+1 626-789-0159
Share This Story
Company Details
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
CoVid-19 Wrecks Havoc on Economy Worldwide. Learn How You Can Manage This Financial Crisis
Los Angeles’s Leading Realtor Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Welcomes Vicky Zhu to the Team
Los Angeles’s Leading Realtor Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Welcomes Dennis Qu to the Team
View All Stories From This Author