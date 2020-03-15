How COVID-19 has this South Texas local business concerned over the financial well-being of their employees

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. worker installing a commercial roof during COVID-19. McAllen Valley Roofing Co. team building exercise during their annual company conference. McAllen Valley Roofing Co. certified inspector looking for roof damage on a residential roof.

Texas based roofing company takes extreme measures to ensure the well-being of their employees during COVID-19 outbreak.

Our employees are the heart and soul of our company and we will literally do anything for their well being even if it means sacrificing all our profits.” — Brian McSteen

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The country's education systems are shutting down, all major public events are being cancelled. People are walking around scared in the unknown of what their future may hold. This virus is not something you can see or feel but it's presence is known in the peripheral vision of those around us.It's almost as if we know it's there, but its like we almost want to ignore it, trying to go on with our lives unaffected by the fear. There isn't a moment where we make contact with another human that it doesn't cross our mind. Entire countries are being shut down with heavy travel bans set in place to help mitigate the spread of the this virus.A good ol' handshake has quickly turned into a thing of the past. There is a real concern for a serious economic downfall that could potentially take the entire world years to recover from. Our country has never experienced an epidemic of this proportion. Our economy's small businesses need to become proactive and prepare themselves so they have a fighting chance.The essential everyday products that were once taken for granted are now disappearing from store shelves to being listed on auction websites at ridiculously high prices. People truly don't know what they have until they are unable to obtain it. McAllen Valley Roofing Co. a Texas based company owned by Brian McSteen and Jose Villalobos share what they're doing in their business to overcome these economic challenges. Brian states “Our phone literally has stopped ringing from one day to the next. Our employees are the heart and soul of our company and we will literally do anything for their well being even if it means sacrificing all our profits which is nothing as opposed to not being able to provide security to our employees and their loved ones.Roofs not only will be offered at our company's cost but we have the ability to finance the work at very low monthly payments and anyone with credit scores above 540 can be approved. Our solution as a company is to offer assistance to homeowners that are in need of a secure roof over their homes to help protect them from mold, water intrusion, and ensure their loved ones are healthy which is key to fighting a virus if it presents itself."Murad Odeh, PH.D. an Associate Professor of Biology explains "Mold exposures have a variety of health effects depending on the person. For people with mold sensitivity, mold exposure may cause stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin irritation in some cases. Continuous exposure to a moldy environment can cause or worsen pre-existing health effects. Mold in your home may make you sick, especially if you have allergies or asthma."If you look up at your roof and you see that something doesn't look right or you have missing shingles that are on the ground, have water leaking into your home at any point, now is the time to have your roof inspected and repaired. COVID-19 is already a big enough health challenge that shouldn't be amplified by having mold spores in your home.



