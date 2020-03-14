National Recording Artist TEFLON DON Releases "Lift It Up" ft. Shardae

National Recording Artist TEFLON DON brings the Southern style to strip club dance floors nationwide on his new single, Lift It Up (ft. Shardae)

USA, March 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- written by Michael Hannah of Press PlugNational Recording Artist TEFLON DON brings the Southern style to strip club dance floors nationwide on his new single,Lift It Up (ft. Shardae)“DO IT, DO IT, DO IT RIGHT NOW!” Late nights, parking lot pimpin’ and dark, smoky rooms with liquor, beautiful women and bass-heavy music booming through the sound system are staples in every Southernplayalistic party scene. Enter Memphis’ own Teflon Don, a veteran to the game, bringing the flavor of the Deep South all the way across the map to the North to heat up the nightlife and strip clubs country-wide. On his new single, “Lift It Up”, (produced by JpOnTheTrack), he boasts an explicitly smooth rap flow, coupled with the sultry and sexy vocals from R&B songstress, Shardae. It’s sure to bring the ladies to the stage and the dance floor. “Lift It Up” is available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.Contact soulstarent901@gmail.com for bookings and features!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.