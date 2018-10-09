Rapper Teflon Don Launches Fundraiser for PTSD Epidemic
Fundraiser Inquiries Contact Donald Askew, donaldaskew@gmail.com or 901.489.1951
Fundraiser Link: https://www.gofundme.com/starting-a-nonprofit-for-ptsd
Purpose: The fundraiser is for working capital until the grant writers put in for the real budget to ensure that employees, work-for-hires, consultants and board members are paid what they deserve.
About the fundraiser: Donald Askew Jr., also known as, Teflon Don, has launched a fundraiser to help educate people on the wide spread of PTSD, and some methods to help people who may suffer from the disorder.
Askew Jr. is an Army veteran who served in the Operation Iraqi Freedom War. He was later diagnosed with PTSD and multiple Gulf war issues. He has participated in several Veteran Affairs program’s, such as, Tai Chai for Health. Which inspired him to create his very own “PTSD” program, but implementing advanced strategies, by adding numerous of arts and exercising programs, along with a psychiatrist, nurse, and security to ensure safety.
The program can be accessed on HelpMyPeople.org, which is a website under construction. "Music And Exercise Heals PTSD” falls under the umbrella of HelpMyPeople.org. This program will strive to partner with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and also work with people who suffer from PTSD. We are asking for support from people who know others with PTSD and PTSD like symptoms, globally.
Educating – The fundraiser will help fund the education of people, to learn what PTSD is, the symptoms, and methods to help ease the disorder.
Inspiring – The program’s entire intent is to inspire person’s with the PTSD. We want to serve as the leaders to bridge the gap from victims who win the battle of PTSD with people who may suffer in silence and need avenues to figure out how to overcome the disorder.
Elevating – All in all our purpose is to elevate the minds of others. We need capital, to not only help victims with PTSD, but also salute donors and supporters who help make "Music And Exercise Heals PTSD” possible.
