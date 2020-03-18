Inboundgeo Launches Customer Location Research Service for the Inboundgeo Marketing Platform

New service enables marketers and researchers to gain exact location of interested customers in any specific geographic location

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inboundgeo , a leading GPS-based offline retargeting solutions provider, today announced an industry-first feature to the Inboundgeo Marketing Suite – Customer Location Research. The new service provides the ability to map the exact residence locations of customers that have been filtered to show interest in a company and purchase intent of specific products via the Inboundego Marketing Platform.For the first time, companies, researchers and consultants can easily and quickly determine the best locations for new brick and mortar businesses based on the highest concentration of potential customers already proven to be interested buyers. First, the system runs a sophisticated set of filters to determine if a site visitor actually shows intent to purchase. Then the system uses advanced GPS targeting to triangulate the precise physical address of the computer used to visit a clients’ website – not the IP address, but the mailing address.“Companies have always had to implement costly and often flawed processes to determine the best location for future expansion,” stated Michael Sitarzewski, Inboundgeo’s chief executive officer. “Now with Inboundgeo’s Customer Location Research service, these companies will no longer have any doubt on choices for new locations.”Research agencies or marketing firms can also sign up for portal accounts, providing a master portal for multiple client accounts to be housed in one location.For a demo or more information on offline lead generation and geolocation retargeting, visit inboundgeo.com.###About InboundgeoInboundgeo, a product of Epic Playground, is a Dallas, Texas based marketing software company offering an offline lead generation and geolocation retargeting platform that bridges the gap between online and offline worlds. They enable marketers to send customized direct mail to precise addresses of single-family homes who have visited a company's website. The company was established in 2013 with equity partners Mercury Fund, Draper Associates, LP Ventures and TechStars. For more information visit www.inboundgeo.com

Move beyond the pixel and into the home, with Inboundgeo



