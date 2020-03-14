Rugby ATL Season Suspended for 30 Days

Major League Rugby Outlines Plans to Protect Players, Fans and Team Officials

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective immediately, Major League Rugby MLR ) has decided to suspend all matches for 30 days to assess the impact of COVID-19. Rugby ATL was involved in and supports making this league-wide decision. Rugby ATL is in the process of taking action on the best ways to keep players, staff, fans, vendors, and sponsors safe during this unprecedented time.This move allows MLR the necessary time to assess and determine the next steps in regard to the impact of COVID-19 based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities.“Rugby ATL’s first and foremost concern is securing the safety and welfare of our fans, our players and support staff,” said Rugby ATL Owner, Marcus Calloway. “As we receive additional insight from the league into the rescheduling of the postponed matches, we will communicate details at that time. We appreciate your support for Rugby ATL during this unprecedented time.”This suspension impacts the matches scheduled for March 22nd (Home vs New England Free Jacks), March 29th (Away vs Austin Gilgronis) and April 5th (Home vs New Orleans NOLA Gold). Season and single-match tickets purchased for these matches will remain valid for rescheduled dates. Any specific questions can be directed to tickets@rugbyatl.rugby. The league and Rugby ATL will communicate strategies for the continuation of the 2020 season as soon as decisions are made.“We will continue to follow the guidance of government officials as well as our medical and performance staff to make sure we remain healthy and ready to play when the time comes,” said Rugby ATL Head Coach & General Manager, Scott Lawrence. “The team is thinking of those who have lost loved ones and will do our part to help contain this pandemic through safe and responsible practices inside and outside of our training environment with family members, teammates, and staff.”To keep up with announcements, be sure to follow @RugbyATL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about Rugby ATL, please visit rugbyatl.rugby.About Rugby ATL:Rugby ATL, Atlanta’s newest professional sports team, is bringing the physical and fast-paced game of rugby to the Southeast during its inaugural season beginning in February of 2020. Part of Major League Rugby (MLR), the team is committed to delivering on its mission of excellence day in and day out, on and off the field. Rugby ATL is building a solid foundation with young, premiere players and coaches along with supporting the on-field product with a fantastic game-day experience and fan engagement program. Playing all its home games in Marietta at Life University’s Lupo Family Field, the games are easily accessible via car. For more information and tickets, please visit Rugby ATL at www.rugbyatl.rugby to secure your seats to watch the toughest team in town.

