IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THEATERS, NEW INDIE FILM OFFERS “THEATRICAL AT HOME” VIEWING OPTION DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

In Unprecedented Step “Phoenix, Oregon” Premiering March 20th Offers Private Screening Links To Theatrical Ticket Buyers

We want to encourage safety for our audiences while also supporting the theaters who have committed to our release.” — Annie Lundgren, Producer of “Phoenix, Oregon”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public gatherings are canceled and social distancing becomes the new normal in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, the distribution team behind the new independent film “ Phoenix, Oregon ” is offering an alternate at-home viewing option while still funneling revenue to theaters who are seeing a downturn in attendance as millions avoid public gatherings.“Phoenix, Oregon” is a funny and bittersweet comedy about two friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, who seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their service industry jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the "world's greatest pizza." The film opens at select theaters across America Friday, March 20th.From anywhere in the country, audiences can buy a ticket online to one of the opening weekend theaters and then view the film at home with a private screening link.It works like this:-Log on to a theater’s website and purchase a ticket to “Phoenix, Oregon” (a list of theaters where the movie is playing is available at www.phoenixoregonmovie.com -Email a copy of your purchased ticket or receipt to home@phoenixoregonmovie.com-You’ll receive a return email with a direct one-time link to watch the movie at home on your TV, tablet, phone or other device. You will then also receive a free download copy of the film upon its official digital release this summer.-While Q&As in unaffected areas might proceed, most in-person events will be replaced with virtual Q&As. Times and dates of live online filmmaker and cast Q&As will be sent to ticket buyers by email.The “Theatrical At Home” offer is valid wherever you live in the U.S., so even if you’re not physically close to a theater that is screening “Phoenix, Oregon”, you can still purchase tickets online direct from a theater and receive a private screening link.“Phoenix, Oregon” stars many faces you’ll recognize including James Le Gros (Amazon Prime’s ‘Hunters’), Jesse Borrego (Fox’s ‘24’), Lisa Edelstein (Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method’), Reynaldo Gallegos (Triple Frontier), Diedrich Bader (ABC’s ‘American Housewife’) and Kevin Corrigan (Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’). The movie is being released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films and Sunset Dynamics.“We want to encourage safety for our audiences while also supporting the theaters who have committed to our release. Every small business in the country is pivoting in parallel, being responsible world citizens while also figuring out how to support customers, vendors, and each other. Several of our opening weekend theaters have welcomed our films and championed our careers for many, many years. During the next few weeks, we hope audiences will consider buying a ticket direct from one of these theaters with the option to watch from home. To create the most impact for theaters, this is open to anyone in the U.S. Movie-fans may choose to support any theater screening “Phoenix, Oregon” (pick your favorite or the one nearest you.) This is different than a ‘day and date’ release in that all of the digital streaming revenues are shared directly with the theaters. Audiences may redeem the at-home screener from participating theaters whether they are open or closed. "Phoenix, Oregon" is slated to open March 20th in select cities in California, Texas, New Mexico, Delaware, Oregon, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio."Other larger films are moving their releases to later in the year, leaving hundreds of theaters scrambling, and facing the potential for massive declines in attendance. While larger national theater chains can withstand the hit, independent mom-and-pop theaters could be devastated," says "Phoenix, Oregon" film booker Ryan Bruce Levey of Levey Distribution and PR."These theaters took a chance on us, and now we're standing by them," says Levey.Paramount is pushing back the release of "A Quiet Place Part II", which had also been set for release on March 20th. MGM and United Artists' new James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been pushed back from early April to November. Sony also decided to delay the release of the family offering “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”.Some U.S. theaters have already closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and industry watchers believe more screens could go dark. China, Italy, South Korea, and France have all seen theater closures on a wide scale, while in the U.S., Broadway shows, most sporting events and many concerts are canceled.“Phoenix, Oregon” is a smart and soulful comedy about mid-life reinvention and the redeeming power of friendship. “We know there is an audience looking for smart, vulnerable, and kind movies. “Phoenix, Oregon” represents everything we care about in film making —a fantastic original story created by a talented team that wants to try new ways of marketing and distribution,” said Erik Løkkesmoe, president of distributor Aspiration Entertainment who picked up the film in the fall. “Director, Gary Lundgren , is a tremendously talented independent filmmaker who crafts soulful stories that bring out the best in the actors and the audience. This special movie is for those who want something different from the big, loud, and over-hyped movies that so often crowd out thoughtful storytelling.”

Phoenix, Oregon - Official Trailer



