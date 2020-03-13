HPC Integration Expertise for Supermicro Technology Available through Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech is one of the most experienced application integrators for Supermicro computers and servers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, one of the leading HPC technology integrators and the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is one of the most experienced application integrators for Supermicro computers and servers.

Nor-Tech has been delivering Supermicro solutions optimized to exacting specifications to clients for more than 20 years and is one of an elite number of Supermicro Authorized Resellers. Benefits of this status include a dedicated support team.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We are proud that the majority of our HPC clusters and servers originate at Supermicro. We have a close working relationship and know that we can count on the finest hardware components—including the newest, proven Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Both Nor-Tech and Supermicro are committed to leading-edge products that have been fully vetted by us first.”

With a foundation of Supermicro hardware, Nor-Tech offers expert integration of the network, operating system, cluster management suite and everything else that contributes to a high-functioning cluster that meets or exceeds client requirements.

Nor-Tech’s engineers have more experience in the HPC space than most competitors— one of the many reasons that clients trust their recommendations. Nor-Tech is also famous for its outstanding customer service that includes no wait-time support. Because Nor-Tech’s employee retention rate is so high, most often clients speak with the engineer that actually integrated the technology. There is also a complete tracking system for support calls.

“We take client service very seriously,” Olson added. “There are several HPC integrators to choose from, but none with our engineering expertise and reputation for delivering consistently outstanding service and support.”

For more information on the value Nor-Tech adds to Supermicro products, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/supermicro/.

Supermicro is the global leader in high performance, high efficiency server technology and innovation. The company develops and provides end-to-end green computing solutions to the data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, HPC, and embedded markets. Its “Building Block Solutions" approach provides a broad range of SKUs that enables the company to build and deliver application-optimized solutions based on customer requirements.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





