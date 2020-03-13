NASA SEWP V-HPC Clusters, Servers, Storage Offered by Koi Computers

Koi Computers holds the elite NASA SEWP V contract for technology that includes HPC clusters, HPC storage, and servers.

The contract helps streamline procurement and make it more efficient for federal government buyers to purchase” — Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “Winning the NASA SEWP V contract was one of the highlights of our 25 years in business. We were awarded this contract after passing a rigorous vetting process that left only the finest, most reputable technology providers. The contract helps streamline procurement and make it more efficient for federal government buyers to purchase.”

The selection criteria for contract holders includes: product quality; strong, leading-edge technology solutions; competitive pricing; industry experience; the ability to fulfill large orders; a proven track record of successfully working with the federal government; a comprehensive contract/quality management plan; and certification to specific ISO standards.

Items within the scope of SEWP V include:

• High performance servers and database servers

• Mass storage and network devices

• Advanced video and visualization solutions

• Computer support devices

• Security systems and tools

• Audio-visual systems

• Warranty and maintenance

• Implementation and installation

• Product-based training

• Product-based engineering services, etc.

NASA SEWP V is a multi-award U.S. government procurement vehicle for commercial IT products and product- based services. It offers innovative procurement processes, premier customer service and outreach, acquisition insight, and partnership with government entities and industry.

Buyers can contact Koi Computers for a budgetary quote 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com. Orders can be placed through the NASA SEWP Program Office via Fax: (301) 286-0317; email: sewporders@sewp.nasa.gov; or mail: SEWP Program Management Office, 10210 Greenbelt Road, Suite #200, Lanham, MD 20706.

The company’s Group A contract #NNG15SD50B runs through April 30, 2025.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. In addition to NASA SEWP V, the company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70 and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts.





