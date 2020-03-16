Oil Analysis for Wind Turbines-Expertise Offered by TestOil

TestOil President Mary Messuti

Trusted TestOil delivers reliable lubricant analysis for wind turbines.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, offers comprehensive condition monitoring services for wind turbines. These services include: oil and grease analysis, hydraulic fluid analysis (gear oil and hydraulic fluid), and transformer analysis for pad-mount transformers. Most of these services have a same-day turnaround.

TestOil's wind turbine oil analysis program delivers the following crucial information, along with engineering interpretation, in a comprehensive report:

• Lubricant Condition: to determine in-service turbine oil deterioration and degradation

• Wear and Contamination: to determine the type, source and degree of wear and contamination

TestOil President Mary Messuti said, “As we continue to expand our footprint in the power industry, we are quickly becoming the #1 go-to source for multiple sectors. This includes wind turbines, which require an understanding of the challenging sampling logistics and the imperative to maintain this very expensive equipment.”

Components that TestOil recommends analyzing include: the gearbox, the hydraulic pitch system, drive gears (pitch and yaw), and bearings (main shaft, generator, pitch, and yaw).

Inside sales manager Angela Ritchie said, “It’s important for wind turbine operators to get condition monitoring information on a regular basis. In addition to preventing costly repairs and downtime, the OEM may require oil analysis for warranty coverage—which is especially important for wind turbines.”

TestOil is unique in that they conduct analytical ferrography at no charge. “We have an approach like a doctor; when we see an anomaly we will automatically test; in this case with analytical ferrography,” Ritchie said. “While we offer this to all of our clients, this is especially important for the wind industry—for monitoring early signs of deterioration and preventing catastrophic failure.”

Messuti added, “We work well with the wind industry because we are responsive; and we provide detailed reporting, an online program management tool and a wealth of expertise and experience. No other labs—can process a batch of 100 samples from the same site the same day. The bottom line is that we put the time into research and solving clients’ problems.”

Find out more about TestOil’s services specifically for the wind industry at: https://testoil.com/wind/

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.

