Dr. Lily Ploski Enters Silicon Valley Philanthropic Leadership, Joins Board of Directors at My New Red Shoes

I am thrilled to be able to serve as the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of My New Red Shoes. I am very humbled by this new opportunity” — Lily Ploski

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Californians are living through an extraordinary moment in history faced with a pandemic, school closures, and widespread uncertainty. Our community resilience and social structures are being tested. In rapidly changing environments, compatibility in values, philosophy, and goals are foundational pillars of community strength and resilience. At such a defining moment, it is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Lily Ploski as the new Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors at My New Red Shoes," said Joanne Gouaux , Acting Chair.Dr. Ploski dedicates her talents to break down barriers for low-income students as an education advocate and leader in the field of public education in California. Ploski's passion for expanding education and the workforce development pipeline is matched by a strong track record of professional expertise and experience in federal, state, county, and regional planning committees."Together, we look forward to strengthening our community, sparking breakthrough ideas and collaborations to mobilize resources that address basic student needs, providing new shoes and clothing throughout the school year to those experiencing economic instability in the Bay Area," said Gouaux.Although the San Francisco Bay Area, where My New Red Shoes was founded, is one of the most affluent areas in the country, more than 150,000 children live below the Federal poverty line. As counties throughout California, including San Francisco and Santa Clara County, close schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, disadvantaged families like those served by My New Red Shoes will be some of the most adversely affected.As the nation bands together to address the pandemic, community organizations such as My New Red Shoes, on the front lines of delivering basic needs, depend on donations to operate. For children who are feeling disconnected and vulnerable, receiving new shoes and clothes provides a normalizing experience and is a reminder that we see them, and that they belong to a community that cares.Please consider donating today About My New Red ShoesMy New Red Shoes is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization. Since 2006, My New Red Shoes has worked to close the clothing gap for children and youth in need through our Clothing for Confidence Program. Beyond providing the necessities of new shoes and clothing, we strive to create long-term impact by boosting self-esteem and confidence, providing a sense of normalcy, increasing school attendance, engagement and readiness, and improving the overall educational experience and quality of life of our community’s poorest students.My New Red ShoesSobrato Center for Nonprofits - Redwood Shores330 Twin Dolphin Drive, Suite 135Redwood City, CA 94065(650) 241-3911info@mynewredshoes.org



