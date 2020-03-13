Apple Self Storage offers free storage to students affected by school closures due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

We believe it is important that we aim to support one another. Many are frightened and feeling vulnerable, so let us find ways to take an approach of understanding and kindness to those in need.” — David Allan

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), many colleges and universities are temporarily closing or sending students home as a precaution to prevent further spread of the virus.Apple Self Storage wants to help those students who may be quickly trying to find a storage solution for their belongings by offering free storage to those affected until May 1. There may be limited availability depending on the region. Locations can be found at applestorage.com, and customers can rent online as well, with no need to come in to the office.In addition to this free storage, Apple Self Storage also offers boxes and packing supplest help students move quickly. We can help get everything needed so students and families can focus on what’s most important.In uncertain times like these, we believe it is important that we aim to support one another. Many people are frightened and feeling vulnerable, so let us find ways to take an approach of understanding and kindness to those in need. As a community, we can work together to build a solid foundation of support and safety.----------------------MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGEKnown for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 34 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.For more information about Storage Units, please visit www.applestorage.com



