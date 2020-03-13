All Lines Technology Named the 2019 Rising Star by Veeam

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Lines Technology, proudly announces it has been selected as the 2019 Rising Star by VeeamSoftware, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™. These fifth annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.All Lines Technology was recognized as Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America, for demonstrating the most progress, growth, and dedication toward Veeam business in 2019. All Lines Technology was acknowledged for selling Veeam on a consistent quarterly basis, achieving certification requirements as set forth by the Veeam ProPartner Program, and staying engaged with Veeam channel sales and marketing teams through quarterly business planning, joint lead-generation activities, and pipeline development.“We are excited to recognize and honor All Lines Technology as the 2019 Rising Star,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channels at Veeam. “As a 100-percent channel company, we attribute much of our profitable growth and success to our partners. All Lines Technology’s commitment to Veeam, product expertise, and ability to deliver the best Cloud Data Management solutions in the industry make them an ideal Veeam partner. We applaud All Lines Technology for their loyalty and service to our joint customers, and look forward to an even stronger partnership in 2020.”“We are extremely honored to receive the 2019 Rising Star Award from Veeam Software. We feel privileged to be one of only four partners chosen to receive this Impact Award out of thousands of North American partners. We have a remarkable Veeam team that we work with every day that have truly helped us all the way. Kevin Rooney, Michael Durso, Randy Pyle, Benjamin Landis, Justin Piocquidio, Jennifer Rose, Kevin Scott Karafa, Peyton Hubbard. Thank you and we look forward to a great 2020!”, said Justin Pippy, CRO####About All Lines TechnologyAll Lines Technology is a woman-owned solutions provider that delivers cost-effective, industry-standard IT solutions to our customers. We strive to be a Professional Business Partner and Trusted Advisor with each of our clients. We help companies streamline and improve the way they buy, implement, and manage their technology infrastructures that support their mission-critical business applications.



