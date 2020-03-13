How to conquer Brazil’s podcast market? The Explaining Brazil podcast shows the way

According to Gustavo Ribeiro, The Brazilian Report’s founder and editor-in-chief, the secret to this success is finding the right content for the right audience

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of podcasts was a worldwide phenomenon throughout the 2000s and 2010s, but while it is a mature content market in English-speaking countries, podcasts are still going through a growth spurt in Brazil, South America's biggest country.According to a 2019 study by Podcast Stats Soundbite, Brazil is the second-largest podcasting market in the world, with 110 million downloads in 2018. While this remains far from the 660 million yearly downloads in the U.S., the South American giant recorded a 33-percent year-on-year increase in downloads, while all other main markets saw podcast consumption decrease.For content producers, the challenge is working out how to stand out in a market that is becoming more and more crowded by the day. But one show seems to have found the perfect formula: Explaining Brazil, the weekly podcast produced by independent news outlet The Brazilian Report , makes it onto the top ten Google results for every search related to "podcast" and "Brazil" According to Gustavo Ribeiro, The Brazilian Report’s founder and editor-in-chief, the secret to this success is finding the right content for the right audience. “Explaining Brazil is part of our company’s vision, which is to provide reliable and in-depth information about Brazil in English. We realized that while that are many podcasts made in Brazil and about Brazil, there weren't any doing it in English for foreign audiences,” he said.Every week, Mr. Ribeiro and his team debate the pressing issues related to Brazilian politics, economy or society, consulting specialists, bringing comprehensive views and data-driven analysis. And everything is fair game for the podcast, from breaking news such as the deadly Brumadinho dam collapse to lingering societal taboos, such as the way Brazil deals with the murky past of its military dictatorship years.Though Explaining Brazil’s content appeals to foreigners from all continents looking to have a deeper understanding of Brazil, the podcast’s analysis is also attracting locals who wish to be more informed and practice their English.The success in the multimedia field is propelling The Brazilian Report team to explore new formats. “We’re close to the 100-episode mark and we’re eager to keep providing in-depth content for as many platforms as we can. We have recently started to produce videos for social media and the response has been very good,” says Mr. Ribeiro.



