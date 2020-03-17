DealerBuilt Appoints Deb Wiley as VP of People Operations

Highly skilled HR executive with experience growing technology companies and driving transformation joins DealerBuilt’s senior leadership team

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for automobile dealers, today announced the appointment of Deb Wiley as Vice President of People Operations. DealerBuilt provides a highly flexible DMS platform that enables dealerships to fully customize how they leverage technology to more efficiently and effectively operate their unique business. In this newly created position, Wiley will be responsible for building the talent architecture that enables DealerBuilt to scale its business to the next level.Reporting directly to the CEO, Wiley will manage the entire talent lifecycle for DealerBuilt employees, including establishing and implementing hiring strategies, performance management, learning and development, internal communications, cultural development, and tools and systems. Most importantly, she will help build a team responsible for contributing to DealerBuilt's growth goals, while identifying and maintaining the values that make DealerBuilt a great place to work.Wiley brings over 15 years of experience to DealerBuilt as a strategic people executive and business partner. She has a strong background in helping companies build dynamic, winning teams.“DealerBuilt’s employees are the driving force behind our growth and success,” said Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt. “Deb is the right leader to guide this critical function that will enable us to continue building a high-performance culture. With Deb’s experience, passion and ability to impact and shape teams, DealerBuilt will continue to attract, engage and retain top talent,” Trasatti added.Prior to DealerBuilt, Wiley served as Vice President, People & Administration at RamQuest Software, a subsidiary of Old Republic, Inc. Wiley provided leadership, direction, and guidance for the strategic initiatives and day-to-day operations of People Management and Administration. She also led the overall mission to identify, develop, engage and retain great talent in support of the company's overall business strategy. During her tenure, she developed a comprehensive onboarding program that improved retention by 30 percent.In her previous role, Wiley was Owner and Operator at Fulfillment Employment Solutions and served as Head of Talent Acquisition. There she developed, implemented and drove sourcing strategies and placed top talent. Before that, Wiley worked at EFA Data Processing as Human Resources Director, directing and designing the overall provision of Human Resources for up to 200 employees.Commenting on why she chose to join the company, Wiley stated, “DealerBuilt has a unique opportunity to be a dominant force in the automotive software space. After meeting with Mike Trasatti, our CEO, and understanding his vision and passion, I was excited. Additionally, meeting with key members of the senior leadership team cemented my decision to join the company. I'm excited to define and lead the people strategy while building a winning culture where all employees can thrive.”DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS that provides automobile dealer and dealer groups with a viable alternative to the traditional market offerings. DealerBuilt now partners with hundreds of dealerships and dealer groups, combining innovative user-friendly technology, real-world industry expertise, and an extensive network of integration partners to provide a comprehensive DMS solution – complete with built-in consumer experience tools and the industry’s most robust enterprise accounting capabilities – that ultimately delivers a competitive advantage for dealerships.For more information visit: https://dealerbuilt.com/ DealerBuilt is an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for retail automobile dealerships. The company’s LightYearTM DMS platform enables leading dealerships and dealer groups nationwide to fully customize how they leverage technology to more efficiently and effectively operate their business, optimize their customer experience, and drive profitability. DealerBuilt, located in Grapevine, TX, and Mason City, IA, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile dealers seek a more modern, flexible alternative to traditional market offerings that empowers them to exceed the expectations of today’s tech-enabled customer. For more information about DealerBuilt, call (888) 808-0733 or visit https://dealerbuilt.com/



