2020 Global Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market Overview

The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market was valued at about $2.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.91 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2022. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market is expected to grow to $2.91 billion at a rate of about 6.6% through 2022. Rising concerns regarding miners' safety is driving the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market as more autonomous mining equipment is being employed to minimize human intervention and thereby reduce accidents. However, increasing regulations on mining activities is acting as a restraint on the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market as regulatory hurdles delay investments.

The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment and vehicles. Autonomous equipment and vehicles function with minimal human intervention and primarily helps in safe mining and transportation of ores and other materials.

The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Technology - The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market is segmented into the surface mining technique and underground mining technique.

By Geography - The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market

Autonomous mining equipment manufacturers are increasingly investing in technologies for electrification of mining equipment to reduce costs and emissions. Mining companies are required to invest heavily on equipment and maintenance to remove exhaust gases and heat generated by underground mining equipment.

Potential Opportunities In The Autonomous Mining Equipment And Vehicles Market

With expected future stability in the commodity prices, adoption of advanced technologies, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Caterpillar, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu, Sandvik, and Atlas Copco.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Autonomous Mining Equipment and Vehicles Global Market Report 2020:

