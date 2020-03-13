five Sika organizations in China also jointly donated self-heating instant meals to the medical staff in Wuhan and Shanghai.

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It should have been a happy and peaceful Spring Festival of reunion among family members.However, the invisible COVID-19 has completely disrupted the schedule of all Chinese.

As the epidemic spread, five Sika organizations in China also made quick decisions and raised funds to support the battle against the epidemic. Considering that most of the donations are medical protection supplies, Sika was keenly aware that in addition to protection materials, front-line medical staff also lacked hot meals to replenish their strength in the cold winter days.

After investigation of various supply options , the Sika donation team selected the self-heating instant meals which is quite popular in recent years due to its advantages of being fast to prepare and delicious taste . Sika finally decided to purchase 62,454 packs of self-heating instant meals and sent them to more than 10 anti-epidemic frontline hospitals in Wuhan and Shanghai.

The five organizations of Sika Group including Sika (China) Ltd., Sika (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd., Sika Automotive (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., Sika Automotive, Sika Automotive (Tianjin) Co.,Ltd. collaborated and work hand by hand. The donation preparing group gave up their vacation time during the Spring Festival, communicated and coordinated across multiple regions and time zones, and opened a “green channel” for the medical staff in the epidemic area to gain access to hot meals. The self-heating instant meals were sent to more than ten hospitals by batches, including Wuhan No.1 Hospital, the Third People’s Hospital of Hubei Province, and People’s Hospital of Wuhan Hannan District to ensure the supply provided by the Sika Group go to the frontline medical staff.

When trucks with slogan “Fight Against COVID-19, Sika Cares” parked at the factory for loading, all workers were aware of the significance of the load. Trucks carrying tens of thousands packs of self-heating instant meals passed through several provinces to reach Wuhan. It brought care and respect of Sika People toward medical staff working at the front lines of fighting the epidemic.

The epidemic has made the transportation of supply extremely difficult, including protection of drivers to epidemic area, compliance with relevant national and local epidemic-resistant regulations, and following rigorous transportation routes. All effort were made to enable donated materials arrive at designated hospitals in Wuhan on time. All involved parties, to different extent, have given up the Spring Festival holiday for this effort of love and support toward Wuhan.

Wuhan is the center of this epidemic outbreak. Designated hospitals in Wuhan for COVID-19 patients are under unprecedented workload of treating patients, which needs to be ensured by strong logistical support . In spite of the difficulties caused by the epidemic, Sika organizations in China helped to support logistical supply for medical staff in epidemic area.

The donation work was not easy during the epidemic, due to many cities were sealed off, manpower and logistics was insufficient, However the effort was worth it when we saw front-line medical staff really like these instant meals we supplied.

With the spread of the epidemic, the number of confirmed cases in other cities was also rising, and hospitals in various places have joined the fight against the “epidemic” one after another. While donating materials to Wuhan, Sika also learned that some designated hospitals for the epidemic in Shanghai also needed supply of self-heating instant meals. After communication and coordination, Sika quickly dispatched more than 10,000 self-heating instant meals to four hospitals including Shanghai Renji Hospital, Shanghai Pudong Hospital, and Ruijin Hospital.

Upon finishing daily work and taking off the thick protective clothing, the medical staff can eat hot meals conveniently, for which they extended thanks to Sika. The self-heating instant meals are especially popular as mid-night snacks and energy replenishment meal during non-dining hours.

As spring is arriving quietly, the fight against virus across the country is approaching the ending stage. As we believe it, winter will eventually pass and spring days are just ahead! We will continue to work with front-line medical staff in the fight against the epidemic till the time people could no longer always wear masks for self-protection, and we believe that day is just ahead of us!



