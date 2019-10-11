Day One of Sika China’s acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin

Building Trust Together

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika completed the acquisition of Jiangsu Crevo Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (including Changshu Hengxin’s brands and operations) (hereinafter referred to as Crevo-Hengxin) on Oct. 9th, 2019 after it was first announced on Sep. 4th. Day One celebration of Crevo-Hengxin’s acquisition was held in Shajiabang, Changshu, Suzhou Province.

More than 180 people attended the Day One celebration, including local government representatives, media representatives, Sika CEO Paul Schuler, Sika APAC President/member of Group Executive board Mike Campion, Sika China President Leo Zhang and his management team, Sika Building Finishing President Xu Ying and his management team, as well as Crevo-Hengxin Executive Director Zhang Jianzhong and his team.

The Day One celebration began with the planting of Day One tree, an osmanthus fragrans, by 10 VIPs at Crevo-Hengxin’s plant. A Day One monument bearing the VIPs’ signatures was erected in front of Day One tree. Day One tree is also the “Unity Tree”, symbolizing the efforts of all parties, thus manifesting the theme of the Day One celebration - BUILDING TRUST, TOGETHER. May Sika Crevo continue to grow and strengthen in future, like the Day One tree.

The participants then entered the main venue of the celebration. VIPs from various parties delivered their speeches to express their best wishes and expectations for the acquisition. Sika China President Leo Zhang and Crevo-Hengxin Executive Director Zhang Jianzhong cosigned on the “BUILDING TRUST, TOGETHER” scroll, signifying the success of the acquisition. The 10 VIPs pushed the ceremony bar to change the logo of the company to officially announce the birth of Sika Crevo. Sika CEO Paul Schuler presented a Swiss cowbell as gift to Crevo-Hengxin Executive Director Zhang Jianzhong to show best wishes. Jiangsu TV and some media platforms conducted interviews at and reported on the celebration.

Crevo-Hengxin is primarily engaged in silicone products for facades, fenestration, insulated glass, interior finishing and other sealing and bonding applications. In addition, the company holds a leading position as supplier of silicones for the growing solar industry. Crevo-Hengxin will expand Sika’s target market shares in industry and sealing & bonding in China and Asia Pacific region.

BUILDING TRUST, TOGETHER. Hand-in-hand, we look forward to a successful future. A warm welcome to all Crevo-Hengxin employees to the Sika family.



