Authenticate Pro Services Responsible For An Increase In Sales For Retailers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authenticate Pro after launching it’s service in 2019 has proven to increase sales for retailers by using it’s service. Authenticate included the following companies which included Clothes Mentor, one of the stores increased their sales by 49% in one month, They where also in Platos Closet, as a result one of the store went to no.1 in sales on Black Friday. Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique authentication process to provide the peace of mind for buyers and to enable sellers to differentiate themselves in the e-commerce brick and mortar retail marketplace. The counterfeit industry is estimated to be $1.7 Trillion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $2.8 Trillion by 2022. Authenticate Pro’s patent pending process brings buyers, sellers and experts together when making a brand name purchase. Authenticate Pro's system helps minimize the chance of buying or selling a counterfeit.According to Ray Salem, “Im happy to announce! All stores with Authenticate Pro are reporting double digits increase from the previous year. We are "NOT" taking credit for it, but there is something in the air when you give customers peace of mind.”Ray Salem, Founder and CEO states “ I am committed to taking a percentage of profits of the company to help fight human trafficking as well as child labor”.Human trafficking is when people are recruited or harbored, by threat or force, to be exploited, according to the United Nations. Mostly, it's commercial sex or labor exploitation, and a victim does not need to be transported anywhere in order to fall under the definition.It's estimated that internationally there are between 20 million and 40 million people in modern slavery today. Assessing the full scope of human trafficking is difficult because so cases so often go undetected, something the United Nations refers to as “the hidden figure of crime.”Facts about child labor Worldwide 218 million children between 5 and 17 years are in employment.Among them, 152 million are victims of child labour; almost half of them, 73 million, work in hazardous child labour.In absolute terms, almost half of child labour (72.1 million) is to be found in Africa; 62.1 million in the Asia and the Pacific; 10.7 million in the Americas; 1.2 million in the Arab States and 5.5 million in Europe and Central Asia.In terms of prevalence, 1 in 5 children in Africa (19.6%) are in child labour, whilst prevalence in other regions is between 3% and 7%: 2.9% in the Arab States (1 in 35 children); 4.1% in Europe and Central Asia (1 in 25); 5.3% in the Americas (1 in 19) and 7.4% in Asia and the Pacific region (1 in 14).Almost half of all 152 million children victims of child labour are aged 5-11 years.42 million (28%) are 12-14 years old; and 37 million (24%) are 15-17 years old.Everyone loves to flaunt a celebrity inspired lifestyle with luxurious brands. But lurking underneath is a severe crisis of counterfeit goods that even threatens universal human values. The counterfeit goods market is associated with human trafficking. Taking it head on is a former social worker and founder of the Authenticate Pro app, which is inviting funding on Kickstarter.The team at AuthenticatePro.com Inc. is solving a widespread problem that costs online retailers $461 billion per year.Research shows that counterfeit items cause major headaches for online retailers, including Amazon and eBay. While these online platforms are successful, they also hemorrhage money due to counterfeit items. For sellers, the hassle and guesswork that goes into confirming whether or not items are authentic can be too great of an obstacle, and buyers are often left to work through returns if they suspect an item to be counterfeit.In 2008, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) estimated the worth of counterfeit goods to be at $650 billion in 2013, the Department of Homeland Security seized $1.7 billion in counterfeit goods at U.S. borders.Authenticate Pro, Inc. knowledgeable experts do thorough checks of items before issuing a “seal of approval” certifying an item’s authenticity.The company will utilize very distinct competitive advantages including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and the seller by placing a specific brand expert into the transaction. Authenticate Pro is the first company to file for a patent for this kind of authentication process.At a time when the volume of counterfeit goods continues to grow, consumers are losing confidence in making online or in store purchases. Major brands, such as; Oakley, North Face, and Gucci, are particular targets of counterfeit sales. Authenticate Pro gives buyers their confidence back and preserves the convenience and ease of buying items online while further protecting sellers and hosts.Authenticate Pro’s Mission Statement is simple to help people to buy original products with peace of mind and to maximize your money with integrity. We want you to know that the products you purchase on line are authentic and real. That is our core value.Authenticate Pro’s vision is to become a globally successful company, trusted as the leading expert in authenticating brands. No one deserves to receive a fake product thinking it is original; our team will continue to work and grow to keep the market space authenticated.Ray Salem recently went on a show similar to Shark Tank, https://youtu.be/_YwJr7ByUKY where he was offered a significant amount of money for Authenticate Pro. He turned down the monies as he felt they might not put resources toward fighting human trafficking and child labor. He also wanted to create an opportunity for the little guy, so he is currently raising funds to take Authenticate Pro to the next level.For more information about Authenticate Pro and it’s services go to www.authenticatepro.com

