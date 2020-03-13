Recruiting for Good Thanks Tech Team for Successful LA Voting Machine Project

Grateful to Represent the Best Tech Talent Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Grateful to Represent Talented Professionals

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helped staff the team who deployed voting machines for LA County; and thanks consultants for using their talent for good.

Thank you to the tech team; for allowing Recruiting for Good to represent you, and make a difference in LA” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a staffing agency in Santa Monica staffed the team that successfully deployed voting machines for LA County.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am grateful to the following consultants who used their tech talent for good to make a difference in LA; Aaron Abramson, Aaron Shinn, Art Romero, Carlos Carrera, Cary Jones, Chris Emhardt, Cindy Reyna, Darren Willis, David Wise, Dorian Crenshaw, John Tapia, Jose Garcia, Michaelson Cheock, Randall Green, Ron Chenier, Simone Wallen, Scott Dulanski, David Bryan, Abraham Menjivar, DeJuan Murphy, Frederick Smith, Gennifer Cortez, Jack Richmond, and Keenan Williams."Rewarding Dining Gift CardsMembers of the team were rewarded $100 dining gift cards to the following restaurants: Jersey Mike’s, Mel’s Diner, Mendocino Farms, Tocaya Mexicana, and Veggie Grill.Carlos Cymerman adds, "The team inspired me to create the cause and reward Feeding LA . I was so happy to find talented professionals and reward them good food. Meaningful life experiences lead to reflect and value what is really important...kickass and party for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



