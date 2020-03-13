Recruiting for Good Thanks Tech Team for Successful LA Voting Machine Project
Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helped staff the team who deployed voting machines for LA County; and thanks consultants for using their talent for good.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am grateful to the following consultants who used their tech talent for good to make a difference in LA; Aaron Abramson, Aaron Shinn, Art Romero, Carlos Carrera, Cary Jones, Chris Emhardt, Cindy Reyna, Darren Willis, David Wise, Dorian Crenshaw, John Tapia, Jose Garcia, Michaelson Cheock, Randall Green, Ron Chenier, Simone Wallen, Scott Dulanski, David Bryan, Abraham Menjivar, DeJuan Murphy, Frederick Smith, Gennifer Cortez, Jack Richmond, and Keenan Williams."
Rewarding Dining Gift Cards
Members of the team were rewarded $100 dining gift cards to the following restaurants: Jersey Mike’s, Mel’s Diner, Mendocino Farms, Tocaya Mexicana, and Veggie Grill.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "The team inspired me to create the cause and reward Feeding LA. I was so happy to find talented professionals and reward them good food. Meaningful life experiences lead to reflect and value what is really important...kickass and party for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+ +1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.