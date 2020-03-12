Sean James, Celebrity Hairstylist, Highlights the Best Spring Hairstyle Trends

Sean James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spruce up your hair for Spring!

It's that time of year again! Spring has arrived, and that means you'll want to start cleaning out your closet, sprucing up your wardrobe, and sporting a fresh new hairstyle. Spring is blooming - and it's time for you to blossom!

So, what's hot this Spring? It probably won't come as a shock that it's a new spin on a vintage favorite: 70s Bangs! Pair those with a wavy lob, and you'll be runway-ready. It's the hottest trend on every hairstylist's Instagram. Their styles fit between a perfect balayage and cascading waves, which might seem unachievable. But, fear not! The easiest way to achieve this is to go for undone (but constructed) beach waves, which purposefully divert from perfection anyways!

The best thing about this look? It works with virtually any hair color! Brown, Black, Pink, Copper, Rainbow, Red, Blond, etc. are all invited to join the party!

Ok, here's how to get the look... You'll need to start with a short lob haircut to achieve the most desired result.

1 Blow Dryer

1 Large Barrel Brush

High Altitude Spray

1" Curling Iron (or larger for a more 'relaxed' wave)

Stay Styled Hair Spray

Shine Express

1. Add High Altitude to damp hair.

2. Use your dryer and a large barrel brush to dry your hair. Try to keep the hair as straight and smooth as possible at first.

3. Once you've smoothed your hair with the dryer, split the hair in half. Then, create small/medium sections.

4. Use your curling iron to curl one section forward, and subsequently curl the next section back. Work your way around the head.

5. Next, wind your fringe/bangs away from the face, giving them a 70s curtain effect and allowing them to frame the face perfectly.

6. Spray the hair with both Stay Styled Hair Spray and Shine Express for a combination that forces the hair to both separate while maintaining the style.

Now get rid of some of that junk you’ve been hoarding through winter, purchase a cute halter top, pair

it with some espadrilles, and since you can't dance in public gatherings how about you take this time to do your favorite TikTok that you've always wanted to do! Post an Instagram story on your brand new look.

Don't forget to wash your hands and make sure you stay positive during this time of uncertainty. Carry sanitizer with you if you managed to get your hands on some.

Sean James resides at Matthew Preece Salon Santa Monica . He has been a consultant for many brands including Redken, #4 Hair Care, Loreal Professional, and Kerastase by Loreal, and is the creator of Beach Blvd. Sean currently works on the show Talking Dead, NBC’s The Wall, and is a 3 time nominee for the Local 76 Guild Awards.

This Sunday night, March 15, 2020, the premier episode for the season of LeBron James' NBC's "The Wall", with Chris Hardwick airs, and Sean will be working the show. He is also doing hair and makeup for "Talking Dead" live on AMC. This week Sean most recently cut Eugene Levy, from Schitts Creek and Jamie lee Curtis for press for "Halloween Kills", coming out in October.

List of clients: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Weird Al, and Dylan and Cole Sprouse, and Eugene Levy.

