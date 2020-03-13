Celebrity Whistleblower Attorney® Mychal Wilson’s “The Whistleblower” now live on iTunes and AppleTV

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mychal Wilson, Esq., a former actor/producer (Sundance Film Festival and HBO, STARZ!), top big pharma cardiovascular/diabetes pharmaceutical sales representative for Bristol-Myers Squibb, and now successful Los Angeles based Qui Tam attorney announces his 30-minute original News Docuseries titled “The Whistleblower” Season 1 is now available on iTunes, Apple TV, and coming soon on Amazon Prime, OTT, and other digital platforms."The Whistleblower" Seasons 2 through Seasons 6 are also going live and becoming available in the upcoming weeks."The Whistleblower" is a nonpartisan News Docuseries that Mychal Wilson created and hosts which gives those Davids a voice against those Goliaths. Mychal is a successful relator and Qui Tam attorney who has assisted various Federal and State agencies in the recovery of nearly $700 million in American taxpayer's dollars. Mychal Wilson's big pharma whistleblower story was featured on CBS’ premiere (episode 1) of its “Whistleblower” show.Currently, "The Whistleblower" is in its sixth season of production, with over 100 episodes of "Evergreen Content" including but not limited to classic False Claims Act whistleblower cases, #MeToo and Sexual Harassment matters (Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby), Big Pharma Opioid Fraud, CIA Waterboarding Cover-Up, Sex Trafficking (Female, Male and Transgender), Elder Financial Abuse, Big Oil fraud, Wildlife fraud, Transgender Abuse, VA and Military Veteran Abuse, Black Conservative Pastors, Homelessness, Social Media (Shadow Banning), Pink Collar Crime, For-Profit College Scams, Mueller Investigation, Nuclear Waste endangerment (San Onofre), and Soccer Concussions (Early Dementia and CTE), Vaccines and COVID-19."The Whistleblower" features guests who are some our nation’s prominent and leading whistleblowers, activist and attorneys such as 2017 Time Person of the Year Dr. Wendy Walsh (Bill O'Reilly and Fox News) and news anchor and journalist Scottie Nell Hughes (Fox News), military whistleblower James Holzrichter (Northrop Grumman), Opioid whistleblower Ms. Patricia Nixon (INSYS), Sexual Harassment whistleblower Ms. Katherine Kendall (Harvey Weinstein), Waterboarding whistleblower John Kiriakou (CIA), Hollywood actress Brittany Morgan (Sexual Harassment), attorney David Haron (unnecessary chemotherapy treatments by Dr. Fata), attorney Gloria Allred (Bill Cosby), Deep Throat attorney John O'Connor, and former federal prosecutors, FBI and NSA agents.Mychal opines “While Mr. James Holzrichter’s classic $122 Million military defense fraud journey is one of extreme bravery and valor on behalf of his fellow Americans, Ms. Patricia Nixon (Big Pharma Opioids) and Ms. Katherine Kendall’s (Harvey Weinstein sexual advances) whistleblower stories are at the forefront of today’s cultural issues.""Hopefully, with shows such as 'The Whistleblower,' CBS’ 'Whistleblower,' and the podcast 'The Whistleblower Revolution' (with Heidi Weber), we can learn from these journeys and experiences, and progress together as a more civil and higher society,” says Mychal Wilson, Esq."I would like to thank director/producer Steffanie Siebrand and post-production producer Jason Wissinger of Stormmaker Productions, Inc., producer and show booker Sutton Porter, and the production team at Illuminate Studios for the opportunity to create and really take the show to its next level in Seasons 5 and Seasons 6” says Mychal Wilson, Esq..Mychal asserts "Fraud, waste, and abuse is a nonpartisan issue, and which is sometimes sadly at the expense of the American consumer, healthcare patient, and taxpayer.”"In today’s evolving cultural climate, I want to give the public an insider’s view into the risky, secret and potentially lucrative world known as 'whistleblowing,' a show which explores and examines the courage and integrity within us, and in some cases the potentially highly lucrative rewards received by those Davids fighting those Goliaths. And, to feature and applaud those individuals who help bring about justice for others which is sometimes at their own expense,” says Mychal Wilson, Esq."While not offering legal advice, 'The Whistleblower' does provide examples of legal recourse for potential whistleblowers and victims, and resources for support for those who are being harassed, wrongfully terminated, and/or retaliated against by her or his employer. Been there, done that, as a former big pharma sales rep, so now I want to help those who may be facing similar hostile work environments," declares Mychal Wilson, Esq.The Whistleblower Booking Inquiries:press@thewhistleblowershow.comMychal Wilson, Esq. Media Booking Inquiries:E: JayJones@AlwaysONPR.tvT: (212) 246-6236About Mychal WilsonMychal Wilson is a Qui Tam attorney and media personality who currently serves as counsel on several sealed and high profile unsealed Whistleblower cases such as the False Claims Act (FCA) and SEC matters such as the recently settled drug pricing case, State of Texas v. Lupin, Case No. D-1-GN-16-005758 (TX) Mychal also represented the lead victim involving the current matter of Dr. Robert Hadden, Columbia University and New York Presbyterian Hospital where Manhattan gynecologist Dr. Hadden is accused by about 70 women regarding sexual abuse, such as oral sexual assaults on pregnant women.Mychal has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA ("Screen Actors Guild") since 1993 and is a media personality who regularly serves as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets such as BBC, The Doctors TV Show, Fox, Newsmax TV, OANN, RT and 790 KABC Radio Dr. Drew Midday Live.Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a member of the State Bar of California and admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central and Southern United States District Courts of California, and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).Twitter: @mychalwilsonesqSOURCE: The Law Office of Mychal WilsonRelated Links

