Celebrity Whistleblower Attorney® Mychal Wilson and Legal Eagle Team Soar to $63.5M Drug Pricing Fraud Settlement

The State of Texas Intervenes to Resolve Generic Drug Pricing Fraud Case

SANTA MONICA , CA, USA, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former top big pharma sales representative and Celebrity Whistleblower AttorneyMychal Wilson declares “’Don’t Mess With Texas’ concerning fraudulent drug pricing schemes.”Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced the $63.5 million dollar whistleblower case against pharmaceutical product manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al (“Lupin”). The settlement resolves the state’s lawsuit under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act (TMFPA) against Lupin for reporting inflated drug prices to the Medicaid program, where the Texas investigation found that Lupin violated Texas law since 2005.Here, the allegations against Lupin stated the company illegally misreported prices to Medicaid to induce pharmacies and other providers to purchase Lupin’s products over its competitors’ products. Consequently, Medicaid reimbursed pharmacies far more than it should have for certain products."I would like to thank and congratulate our courageous relator for speaking up and bringing justice on behalf of the State of Texas and the American Taxpayer,” states Mychal Wilson, Esq.“Additionally, I would like to thank our great legal team for its Top Gun legal representation and legal work including Texas attorneys Jarrett Anderson, Jason Idell, Rand Riklin, Gary and Glenn Grossenbacher, California attorneys Brooks Cutter and JR Parker of Cutter Law, Certified Fraud Examiner Andy Prough, our experts including Greg Hamilton, and healthcare industry insiders for the great collaboration,” says Mychal Wilson, Esq.Wilson declares, "In today's world, drug pricing fraud attacks the viability of our government Medicaid and Medicare programs, as well as other healthcare programs. Fraud, waste and abuse is a bipartisan issue that squanders the American taxpayer dollar.”Furthermore, Wilson states “I commend Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his office for this public-private partnership, as well as the United States Department of Justice for investigating and intervening in fraudulent drug pricing schemes. Also, I would like to thank the Texas AG legal team of Ray Winter, Matt Miller, Cynthia O’Keefe, Amanda Byrd, Susan Miller, Damon Ong, Drew Wright and Diane Jacobs.”The lawsuit is captioned State of Texas v. Lupin, Case No. D-1-GN-16-005758 (TX). The claims settled are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability. Texas AG Press Release: AG Paxton Recovers $63.5 Million for State of Texas , U.S. Medicaid ProgramAbout Mychal WilsonAs a relator and Qui Tam attorney, Mychal Wilson has currently assisted state and federal governments in the recovery of over $650M in American taxpayer dollars.Currently, Mychal Wilson serves as counsel on several sealed and unsealed cases, and represents clients under various Federal and State False Claims Acts, and the SEC and IRS Whistleblower programs.Mychal has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA ("Screen Actors Guild") since 1993 and is a media personality who regularly serves as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets such as BBC, OAN, RT, Fox, and 790 KABC Radio Dr. Drew Midday Live.Before Mychal Wilson appeared on CBS’ “Whistleblower” series premiere in July 2018, Mychal Wilson created the original News Docuseries “The Whistleblower” which explores evergreen nonpartisan issues such as False Claims Act cases, Sex Trafficking, Sexual Harassment and the #MeToo movement, Pink Collar Fraud, CIA Waterboarding, Big Oil Fraud, Havana Syndrome, San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, California Gray Whales/Mitsubishi Salt Facility, Gang Stalking, etc.Some guests include Deep Throat Attorney John O'Connor, Harvey Weinstein Whistleblower Actress Katherine Kendall, Pro-Trump musicians Joy Villa and Ricky Rebel, Military Whistleblower James Holzrichter, Legal Eagle Gloria Allred, former CIA Agent John Kiriakou, Fox News Whistleblowers Dr. Wendy Walsh and Scottie Nell Hughes, Actresses Morgan Brittany and Lydie Denier, INSYS Opioid Whistleblower Patricia Nixon, Indian-born American conservative political commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, Black American Conservative Pastor Jesse Lee Peterson, U.S. military Veteran and Transgender Activist Autumn Sandeen, and Sex Trafficking Expert Jaco Booyens.Currently shooting its fifth season, over ninety (90) episodes of “The Whistleblower” will be available on several digital platforms in January 2020 including America's Voice News, Amazon, iTunes, Apple TV, and ROKU, with a wider digital platform release thereafter.Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a member of the State Bar of California and admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central and Southern United States District Courts of California, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).Twitter: @mychalwilsonesqPress Contact:Jay JonesT: (212) 246-6236

"The Whistleblower" Trailer



