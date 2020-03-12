Execs In The Know & COPC Inc. Partner to Release the 2019 Corporate Edition of the Customer Experience Benchmark Series

https://www2.execsintheknow.com/2019-cxmb-corporate-edition

Execs In The Know & COPC Inc. released the 2019 Corporate Edition of the Customer Experience Benchmark Series, featuring exciting new questions and data points.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leaders Execs In The Know and customer experience consulting firm COPC Inc. have announced the release of the 2019 Corporate Edition of the Customer Experience Management Benchmark (CXMB) Series. This new installment of the series has corralled relevant year-over-year data to highlight areas of strategic insights, channel results, and operational insights of nearly 70 survey participants, representing some of the world’s largest and most successful brands. In this release, new questions have been added in the Staffing and Technology sections to include and expand the insights on hot topics, including “gig agents,” “universal agents,” and artificial intelligence.

Key insights from the 2019 CXMB Series Corporate Edition report include:

• 76% of survey respondents feel their organization generally does a good job of meeting customer needs and expectations – this is the lowest result since this question was first asked in 2014

• Only 40% of respondents indicated “Improve the Customer Experience” as their leadership’s top priority in the previous 12 months, down from 63% in 2017

• When asked what percentage of customer care engagements were occurring within each channel, 62% was the average response given for Traditional Care – the lowest average in 6 years of data

• Only 57% of survey respondents felt their companies had a good understanding of which channels customers preferred to use, down from 69% in 2018

• In 2019, 22% of respondents said a percentage of their customer care budget was dedicated to AI-powered solutions, with an average dedication of 14% of budget, up from 6% in 2018

• The reported resolution rate for AI-powered solutions showed a dramatic increase year-over-year, with 27% of respondents indicating a resolution rate of 70% or better in 2019, up from 17% of respondents in 2018

“This year’s edition paints a picture of great opportunity and dramatic change, with the new questions providing eye-opening insights for our audience,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder, Execs In The Know. “While trending data is insightful to understand change over time, these new questions can fuel a strategy especially when cross referenced with the Consumer Edition data, and we are excited to share that with the industry.”

The 2019 Corporate Edition is the eighth consecutive year of reporting on corporate strategies and best practices and includes comparisons between the Consumer and Corporate Editions of the CXMB Series. This two-pronged approach reveals important findings on topics such as meeting consumer needs and expectations, channel consistency within the multichannel experience, and the impact of proactive follow-ups. Download the full 2019 Corporate Edition now.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know (EITK) is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. The company also offers industry content and thought leadership through webinars, reports, a quarterly CX insight Magazine, the Know It All “KIA” Online Community, and various social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification and the RevealCX™ software solution for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for call center operations, customer experience management, vendor management, and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations for the delivery of a superior service journey. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. To learn more about COPC Inc., visit www.copc.com.

