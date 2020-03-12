Carrie Ramoz Joins the Old Mill District as Marketing Director

Experienced marketer is selected for pivotal role with popular Bend, Oregon shopping, entertainment and dining district

Carrie brings with her a knowledge of the region and the skills necessary to help us succeed in attracting new visitors and tenants for the properties we manage.” — Bill Smith

BEND, OR, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Old Mill District has hired Carrie Ramoz as marketing director. Ramoz will apply her experience in all aspects of strategic and tactical marketing to her new role with Bend, Oregon’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment district. As marketing director, she will facilitate a number of key initiatives, including elevating brand awareness, overseeing staff, developing media and advertising campaigns and positioning the Old Mill District positively among its constituents.“We are thrilled that Carrie has agreed to help us operate the Old Mill District as Marketing Director. Lucky us. Carrie brings with her a knowledge of the region and the skills necessary to help us succeed in attracting new visitors and tenants for the properties we manage,” said Bill Smith, president of the Bend company which developed and manages the Old Mill District.As marketing director, Ramoz will be responsible for communication with all audiences of the Old Mill District, and will lead the development and implementation of all marketing outreach. Prior to joining the Old Mill District team, she served in lead marketing roles at Tetherow Resort and Pronghorn Resort. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Journalism School at the University of Oregon. A native of the Pacific Northwest, she has lived in Bend since 2005 with her husband and two sons.About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.