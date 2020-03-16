Motility and The Impact Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Speed F&I Workflow

This partnership has one main goal in mind: to help dealers get business done faster while reducing errors,” — Brad Rogers, CEO, Motility Software Solutions

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motility Software Solutions, a leading provider of Dealership Management Systems (DMS) for the specialty vehicle market, announced today a strategic integration partnership with The Impact Group and its Fusion F&I menu presentation software. Dealerships using the Motility Dealer Management System (DMS) can choose to seamlessly connect to Fusion software for a smoother menu selling process.The MotilityConnect platform is an open and integrated channel for third-party providers to securely and efficiently access the Motility DMS. The open API architecture makes it easier for dealers to choose the third-party vendors that work best for their business.This integration speeds the deal-making process by eliminating manual entries and duplicate data errors. Real-time, bi-directional data transfer saves time using a secure and reliable interface.“This partnership has one main goal in mind: to help dealers get business done faster while reducing errors,” said Brad Rogers, CEO, Motility Software Solutions. “We are continuing our market-leading efforts to streamline workflow through our open platform. This partnership is a significant step in building a network of the best third-party providers to help our dealers grow and succeed while helping them maintain control over their own data.”Motility will soon be announcing additional launch partners for MotilityConnect. Industry members seeking to work with the MotilityConnect platform can contact Connect@MotilitySoftware.com for more information.Maitland, FL based Motility Software Solutions™ delivers innovative solutions that are the foundation for their customers’, employee’s and shareholder’s success. Leveraging its innovative Infinity Platform, Motility is the market-leading choice for RV, marine & motor sports, heavy duty truck, and bus dealerships dealer management software. Motility’s comprehensive software delivers an end-to-end solution to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of every critical function in a dealership and keep your business moving forward. For more information visit https://motilitysoftware.com/ About The Impact Group:Located in Potomac Falls, Virginia, The Impact Group provides technology solutions to make the car buying process less daunting and more enjoyable. It’s Fusion F&I menu presentation software creates a non-adversarial environment that allows F&I managers to present a dealer’s aftermarket offerings on a more consultative basis that emphasizes the individual needs of a customer, dramatically increasing product penetrations and customer satisfaction while maintaining complete regulatory compliance. For more information visit https://theimpactgroup.com



