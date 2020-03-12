Stonehill President Selected to Speak to USF MUMA College of Business Marketing Research Students

Stonehill announced its President, R. Troy Atlas, was selected by USF to speak about Design Thinking and share his insights on marketing research and analytics.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that its President, R. Troy Atlas, was selected by the University of South Florida to speak about Design Thinking and share his insights on marketing research and analytics. Design Thinking is a formal process that allows for the creation of practical, innovative, and cost- effective strategies that enhance customer experience. The lectures took place at the University of South Florida on February 25, 2020.

Troy Atlas lead three 75-minute lectures to Marketing Research undergrad and master students of USF’s MUMA College of Business. The course is designed to equip students with an understanding of how market research can lead to better business decisions and how to turn research findings into actionable business insights. Mr. Atlas discussed how the use of customer journey mapping helps gather data to develop empathy to better understand customers’ wants and needs. Mr. Atlas went on to explain the importance of developing and using strategy maps as a starting point for problem solving and ideation. He also shared some of the findings of Behavioral Economics and provided insights and methods on how they can be applied to affect consumer decision-making.

Troy Atlas has been recognized as one of the most driven and dedicated executives in process optimization and business development for close to three decades. In his role as President of Stonehill, Troy is entrusted with driving the firm’s initiatives and managing its growth strategy. Troy enjoys working with select clients to help them use Design Thinking to innovate, develop memorable customer experiences and create competitive differentiation. To learn more about Mr. Atlas, please visit stonehillinnovation.com/team/2018/8/24/president-troy-atlas.

“I truly enjoyed speaking with the students” said Troy Atlas, President on Stonehill. “They were thoroughly engaged as I shared how we apply Design Thinking to gather data and influence change.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Visit the Stonehill website at https://www.stonehillinnovation.com/



