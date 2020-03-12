Muvi launches Most Comprehensive Media Hosting & Publishing Platform

Muvi brings all the latest streaming technologies under one roof with Muvi Server.

NY, NEW YORK, US, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, the leading provider of the Audio & Video streaming platform has launched Muvi Server, its fifth product in the instantly deployable OTT solutions segment. The API-driven platform allows marketers and enterprises to host, organize, and share video and audio content, both live & on-demand reaching multiple screens and platforms without any complexities.

Muvi Server is equipped with native HTML5 player, 2x faster-encoding process, multiple monetizations with insight-driven analytics to manage the complete video workflow with elastic flexibilities. The end-to-end capabilities of Muvi Server from ingestion to transcoding and from delivery to user experience is aimed at providing digital marketers an integrated and interoperable solution meant for audio-visual marketing, lead generation, and brand-building.

From automatically updated SDKs to scaling of workflows, Muvi Server assures a completely API-driven setup and configuration with a unified interface to centrally manage media assets. Carrier-grade security, faster playback, and optimal delivery of both live & on-demand content through multiple CDNs across the web, mobile, TV & connected devices is what Muvi Server brings on board in a cost-effective and streamlined fashion.

Jayant Mohapatra, Vice President Product and Project Management, Muvi quotes, “With the growing demand of video across the industry, all that matters is the high-quality streaming of live and VOD content on all devices and platforms.” “Video being a vital factor in the marketing mix has propelled Muvi to come up with a comprehensive media hosting and publishing platform where broadcasters and service providers can have an end-to-end video infrastructure to experiment with emerging business models that delights the end-users”, Mohapatra adds.

Last week, Muvi released four products namely Muvi Live Server, Muvi Ad Server, Muvi Playout, and Muvi Billing meant for live streaming, advertising, linear streaming, and online billing respectively. Like the other products, Muvi Server is also available for a 14-day Free Trial.



About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com



