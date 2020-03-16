Colonel Kurt Thompson from US Army Futures Command to present at Future Soldier Technology USA

Future Soldier Technology USA 2020

SMi Reports: US Army Futures Command representative to brief on soldier capabilities at Future Soldier Technology USA 2020

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent news, US PEO-Soldier and the more recent creation of the Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team have announced they are giving soldiers and marines more say in how their kits are designed, and the equipment they are given; trying out gear in its early stages and providing real operational feedback to designers and engineers.“We ask a lot of the close combat force, we owe it to them to make sure we kit them with everything they need to be more survivable and more lethal and mobile. We can’t throw good ideas at them and expect them to field test them in combat,” said Colonel Kurt “Travis” Thompson, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team deputy director*.The Colonel will be providing a keynote presentation on ‘Narrowing Capability Gaps to Ensure Long-Term Future Soldier Operability’ emphasising the different methods of soldier capabilities in the US. His presentation will focus on:• Adaptive Squad Architecture (ASA), ensuring developments in soldier equipment support all elements of the war fighter kit• Assessing the uplifts gained from the integration of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B)• Future plans and leveraging emerging technologies in the pursuit of overmatch.The 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference and Exhibition will convene on June 9th – 10th, where a Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Pre-Conference Focus Day will run alongside it on June 8th.Featured topics for the Focus Day include:• Enhancing soldier lethality• Next Generation Squad Weapon• Advanced target acquisition systems• Soldier sensors• Manned unmanned teaming• Communication systems• Battlespace management• Soldier sustainability• Systems trialling and evaluation• Synthetic training environments• Augmented realityThe event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is now available to download online at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpr2 * Army Times, Jan 2020.-- END –Future Soldier Technology USA 2020Conference: 9th – 10th June 2020Focus Day: 8th June 2020Arlington, Virginia, USAProudly Sponsored byGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: Glenair | Noble Biomaterials | WeaponlogicShould you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.